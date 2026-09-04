WSDOT warns of busy Labor Day weekend traffic, major events across WA

The Brief The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect heavy traffic statewide this holiday weekend due to construction and major events. Most highway construction, including work on the I-90 Vantage Bridge, will be paused to keep lanes open through Tuesday. Major regional events like the Apple Cup, Seattle Mariners games, Bumbershoot, and the Washington State Fair are expected to draw large crowds and cause delays.



The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect traffic this Labor Day weekend with events and construction across the state.

(WSDOT)

"Labor Day weekend also means the Summer Scaries have officially set in," wrote WSDOT in a social media post. "Symptoms may include a sudden urge to squeeze three months of summer plans into on three-day weekend. If symptoms persist, consult your travel map before making any weekend plans. Luckily, we have one handy, so here's what you need to know."

I-90 Vantage Bridge is open all weekend in WA

WSDOT says it is pausing most of its construction work this weekend, which means all lanes of I-90 on the Vantage Bridge will be open until Tuesday.

Major events likely to cause traffic delays

WSDOT says drivers should expect delays on I-5, I-90, US-2 and near the Canadian border. Washington State Ferries are also expected to be busy as people try to squeeze in end-of-summer activities for Labor Day weekend.

Drivers are encouraged to view WSDOT's travel charts to plan ahead of travel delays based on historical data.

Here's a list of events happening in WA

Apple Cup 2026: The University of Washington Huskies will take on the Washington State University Cougars at Husky Stadium at 1 p.m. for Apple Cup 2026.

Seattle Mariners: The Seattle Mariners will host the Athletics in a three-game home series at T-Mobile Park from Friday, Sept. 4 through Sunday, Sept. 6.

Seattle Reign: The Reign will take on the San Diego Wave at Lumen Field on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 6:00 p.m.

Seattle Sounders: The Sounders will take on the New York Red Bulls at Lumen Field on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Washington State Fair: Opening day for the Washington State Fair is Friday, Sept. 4.

Evergreen State Fair: The Evergreen State Fair is celebrating its 117th year this weekend.

Bumbershoot: Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival runs Saturday and Sunday.

PAX West: More than 100,000 video game fans are expected to gather at Seattle Center this weekend for the four-day PAX West convention.

Ellensburg Rodeo: The Ellensburg Rodeo will take place Sept. 4 through Sept. 7.

Dave Matthews Band: It's "Labor Dave Weekend" at the Gorge, with shows happening Friday through Sunday.

Earth, Wind and Fire: BECU Live at Northern Quest Resort and Casino presents Earth, Wind and Fire.

Benson Boone: The ‘Beautfiul Things’ singer is playing at the Spokane Arena on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m.