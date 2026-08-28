Seattle weather: Showers, storms return Saturday

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The Brief Friday's morning clouds and low-70s sunshine will yield to late Friday night and Saturday scattered showers, with potential heavy rain and thunderstorms concentrated in the North Sound and inland waters. Drier weather returns Saturday evening through Monday in the low-to-upper 60s and 70s, preceding a stray shower Tuesday and a rainier Wednesday with up to a half-inch of rain expected in Seattle. Wildfire smoke will impact air quality in the Okanogan and Methow valleys, while Western Washington maintains good air quality with only a slight chance of light haze on Monday.



Friday brought morning clouds followed by increasing afternoon sunshine. The Olympics, Cascades and coast saw the sunshine arrive sooner, with highs reaching the low 70s.

Our attention now turns to late Friday night and Saturday, when scattered showers are expected to increase. There will also be a chance for overnight and morning thunderstorms Saturday, with locally heavy rain and lightning strikes possible. The best chance for storms will be across the inland waters and North Sound, although a storm can't be ruled out elsewhere.

By Saturday evening, showers are expected to taper off and skies will turn drier, with some afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

Locally heavy rain and lightning will be possible, especially near the inland waters and North Sound. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain returns to Seattle

Looking ahead, Sunday and Monday will be drier with highs in the low 70s. A stray shower is possible Tuesday, while temperatures will remain in the low 70s.

Wednesday is shaping up to be noticeably rainier, with temperatures in the mid-60s. Seattle could see around a half-inch of rain, although we'll continue to watch for forecast changes. By Thursday, fewer showers are expected with highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday will bring quieter Seattle weather with some sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wildfire smoke in western WA

When it comes to wildfire smoke, we'll continue to monitor higher concentrations in places like the Okanogan and Methow valleys, particularly during the afternoons and evenings over the next couple of days. For Western Washington, air quality is expected to remain good.

Wildfire smoke will remain most concerning around the Okanogan and Methow valleys as Seattle weather stays mostly clear of smoke impacts. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There's a low chance of a wind-direction change Monday that could bring a little haze. Even if that happens, air quality is expected to improve again Tuesday through Thursday.

The Seattle weather pattern will turn wetter Wednesday before showers ease Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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