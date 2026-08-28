Reward upped to $11K for tips in Skyway, WA murder of Coast Guard lieutenant

The Brief The reward for information in the killing of Coast Guard Lt. Connor Overstreet in Skyway has increased to $11,000. Detectives are seeking surveillance or dashcam video from near South 124th Street and South Langston Road early Sunday. No arrests have been made, and Overstreet's family is urging anyone with information to come forward.



The reward to help solve the murder of a U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant in Skyway has now been increased to $11,000.

The backstory:

Early Sunday, Aug. 23, 29-year-old Connor Overstreet was shot to death in the area of South 124th Street and South Langston Road. No arrests have been made.

Connor Overstreet, who was shot and killed on Aug. 23 in Skyway.

King County Major Crimes detectives are asking people living in the area to check their dash cameras and surveillance cameras between 12:30 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. for any video showing people or cars.

The King County Sheriff's Office provided a map of where they are seeking evidence, and provided a QR code to upload video.

Map of where King County deputies are seeking video in an Aug. 23 homicide, and a QR code to submit evidence. (King County Sheriff's Office)

The family of Overstreet has increased the reward to $11,000 for tips that will identify his killer.

What they're saying:

Connor's dad, Brennan Overstreet, released the following statement:

"I plead with the public to come forward with any information that may help bring justice for Connor. Nothing can bring our son back but we have increased the reward for information in hopes to bring us answers in this unimaginable tragedy. Our family is devastated by the senseless loss of Connor. He brought joy, love, and kindness to all who knew him and the world is a darker place without him in it."

What you can do:

If you have any information about who was involved in Lt. Connor Overstreet's murder in Skyway, you can text the info through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone or go to P3Tips.com. You will remain anonymous.

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