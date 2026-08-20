Automated license plate reader catch ‘elusive’ child rape suspect in Kent, WA

The Brief A 50-year-old Kent man was arrested following a multi-county investigation into an alleged child predator network involving the sexual abuse of a Grays Harbor County suspect's biological child. Law enforcement apprehended the suspect using Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology, which flagged his vehicle near his residence and alerted officers to an active $500,000 arrest warrant. Although prosecutors requested high bail due to community safety risks, a court lowered the amount to $250,000, allowing the suspect to post bond after surrendering his passport.



A multi-jurisdictional investigation into an alleged child predator network has led to the arrest of a 50-year-old Kent man, thanks in part to automated license plate reading technology.

Bryan Scott Johnson was taken into custody on August 15, ending a multi-county search involving law enforcement agencies across Grays Harbor, Thurston, and King counties.

A complex, multi-agency investigation

Johnson is the fourth suspect identified in an ongoing, broader investigation targeting suspected child predators. According to Grays Harbor County Criminal Chief Prosecutor Daniel Crawford, the case against Johnson emerged while authorities were investigating a separate matter involving three other individuals.

"He was not previously known to the prosecutor's office before this particular case came to light, at least in Grays Harbor County, because he's not from here," said Crawford.

Court records detail allegations that Johnson sexually abused the biological son of another suspect. The alleged abuse against the man's child dates back to June 2024, according to the documents.

The court records state, "during the course of the investigation into [the father], it was found that three other suspects had sexual interactions with his son, with Johnson being one of the suspects."

Prosecutors said the father was charged with commercial sexual abuse, incest, rape of a child in the second degree, and trafficking of his son. Crawford said the prosecutor's office and law enforcement are working together to find other child victims connected to Johnson and the other abusers.

Johnson faces serious felony charges in Grays Harbor County, including:

First-degree human trafficking

Commercial sexual abuse of a minor

Second-degree rape of a child

He is also facing an open child abuse investigation in Thurston County.

"We've been actively working this case for some time now—at least probably about three weeks to a month," Crawford said, noting the challenges of multi-jurisdictional cases where suspects actively avoid law enforcement. "We submitted the case for an arrest warrant because we weren't able to catch up with him."

ALPR technology provides key breakthrough

For days, Johnson evaded capture, dodging arrest attempts by Kent Police and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. The breakthrough came on August 15 when a Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) camera scanned a passing vehicle registered to Johnson near his home.

The system generated an instant alert, notifying nearby patrol officers of Johnson’s active $500,000 warrant out of Grays Harbor County and the open investigation in Thurston County. Using the location data provided by the ALPR hit, officers were able to track Johnson to his Kent residence, where he was arrested without incident.

Crawford credited the ALPR technology as a crucial investigative tool. "Without that, would we still be looking for him at this point? Maybe, and quite possibly, since we're talking about multi-jurisdictional here," Crawford said. "It was an absolute fantastic tool on certain cases like this."

High bail lowered, suspect posts bond

Following his arrest, prosecutors requested that Johnson’s bail be set at $500,000 to keep him in custody due to the severity of the charges and potential risk to the community. However, the court lowered the bail amount to $250,000, which Johnson subsequently posted.

As a condition of his release, Johnson was required to surrender his passport, which Crawford confirmed he has done.

Despite the passport surrender, Crawford expressed ongoing concern regarding public safety when individuals facing severe child abuse charges are released on bail. "Unfortunately, there is not a high enough bail to ensure that they stay in custody the entire time," Crawford noted. "So no matter what, the community is going to be at risk."

Digital forensics and building the case

Investigators are continuing to extract and analyze evidence, including cell phone records, text messages, and social media data, to construct a thorough prosecution. Special digital forensics detectives are working to parse through complex online records to establish precise timeline and identity connections.

"Cases like these, they're the most serious and sometimes often the hardest to prove," Crawford said. "Since we're talking about children, we need to be as thorough as possible. We will continue to work and uncover and try to make sure that this case is solid... so that justice is served within the confines of the law, of course, that he doesn't do this to another child ever again."

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