Seattle weather: Morning clouds to afternoon sunbreaks Wednesday

The Brief Wednesday starts with low clouds and fog before more sunshine develops in the afternoon. Temperatures remain cooler than average, with highs in the low to mid-60s and dry conditions expected. Warmer, sunnier weather returns Friday into the weekend, with highs near 70 for Sunday's Seahawks game.



Morning low clouds and fog are expected early Wednesday as moisture lingers before we see more sunshine into the afternoon. A weak system will pass by Thursday, bringing increased clouds across western Washington and a few showers to the north interior.

Morning low clouds and fog are expected early Wednesday as moisture lingers before we more sunshine into the afternoon.

What's next:

Temperatures Wednesday will still be on the cooler than average side, only reaching the mid to low 60s. We will see more sunbreaks into the afternoon along with dry skies. Winds will also be calm after a breezy Tuesday.

Temperatures Wednesday will still be on the cooler than average side, only reaching the mid to low 60s.

Looking Ahead:

Friday into the weekend we will see more sunshine and milder temperatures. An upper level ridge continues to build Friday into early next week, ushering in the nicer weather. Highs for the Seahawks game on Sunday are looking nice and in the low 70s. No major weather events expected for the extended forecast.

Friday into the weekend we will see more sunshine and milder temperatures.

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