Seattle weather: Morning clouds, patchy drizzle and afternoon sunbreaks Wednesday

The Brief Wednesday starts cloudy with patchy drizzle before skies gradually clear, especially across the South Sound. Temperatures remain a few degrees below average as cooler fall weather settles into western Washington. Widespread rain returns Thursday into Friday, with possible thunderstorms before drier weather arrives this weekend.



A weakening front that moved through Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning will bring early clouds and patchy drizzle. Clouds will be around through midday and slowly clear into the afternoon for the south sound, and a few clouds linger further north.

A weakening front that moved through Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning will bring early clouds and patchy drizzle.

What's next:

Highs will be a few degrees cooler Wednesday as an upper-level trough and onshore flow continue to keep things below seasonal average.

Highs will be a few degrees cooler Wednesday as an upper-level trough and onshore flow continue to keep things below seasonal average.

Fall has officially started and will start to see the transition into the new season, weather wise, as soon as the end of this week. Temperatures over the next several months will drop from the upper 60s to the mid 40s, increasing showers and less daylight.

Fall has officially started and will start to see the transition into the new season of weather as soon as the end of this week.

Looking Ahead:

The next frontal system bringing widespread showers is still on track to move in Thursday through Friday. Showers and cooler temperatures, with even a chance of thunder through Friday afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible early Saturday, but we start to dry out for the rest of the weekend.

The next frontal system bringing widespread showers is still on track to move in Thursday.

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