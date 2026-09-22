Another train-related death in Marysville, WA sparks police push for rail safety

The Brief The Marysville Police Department reported its fourth train-related incident of the month after a 45-year-old man was struck and killed by a train on Monday in Marysville. Investigators noted that the latest fatality, which follows an early September train death, may involve trespassing and potential drug use. Police emphasized that the tragedy underscores the importance of the nationwide "Operation Clear Track" rail-safety initiative scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22.



The Marysville Police Department discussed "Operation Clear Track" on Tuesday after a man was recently struck and killed by a train – marking the fourth serious train-related incident in September.

Operation Clear Track is a nationwide rail-safety initiative scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22. Authorities stress that this safety meeting, which focuses on education, visibility and enforcement, was scheduled before Monday evening's train death.

Man struck and killed by train in Marysville, WA on Monday

What we know:

According to the Marysville Police Department (MPD), at around 4 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to reports of a collision between a train and a pedestrian near the area of 76th Street Northeast and State Avenue. When police arrived, they found a 45-year-old man dead at the scene.

Authorities say several minutes before the incident, someone called 911 reporting seeing people trespassing on the railroad tracks and described one person behaving erratically.

What we don't know:

Police say preliminary information suggests that drug use may have been a contributing factor, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The MPD noted that this train-related death marked the fourth incident involving trains this month, and the second resulting in death.

(Julie Thurston Photography / Contributor / Getty Images)

Woman struck, killed by train in Marysville in early September

On Sept. 8, a woman was struck and killed by a train at around 8 p.m. just north of the Grove Street crossing.

"While the circumstances of these incidents have varied — including possible substance use, a behavioral health crisis, and dangerous decisions by drivers or pedestrians — they share an important reminder: railroad tracks and crossings demand our full attention and respect." — Marysville Police Department

What they're saying:

"The impact of these incidents extends well beyond those directly involved," the MPD wrote in a press release. "Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones who have experienced loss, as well as the witnesses and train crews who have been exposed to traumatic events. We also recognize the impact on the police officers, firefighters, dispatchers, and medical personnel who have repeatedly responded to these incidents."

File: A railroad crossing and train tracks. (Rachel Wisniewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Train incidents in Marysville underscore the importance of Operation Clear Track

Big picture view:

Police in Marysville said the timing of the latest train incident "underscores the importance of Operation Clear Track", which is the largest rail-safety enforcement effort in the country with the goal of preventing the next tragedy.

What you can do:

The public is reminded to stay off railroad tracks, obey crossing signals and never try to beat a train through a crossing.

"Railroad safety is a shared responsibility. The decisions made around railroad tracks can have consequences that reach far beyond the person making them." — Marysville Police Department

The department is also encouraging anyone experiencing a crisis, or anyone concerned about someone else who may be in a crisis, to seek help by dialing the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is an important resource for anyone experiencing a mental health, suicide or substance-use crisis.

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Marysville Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Greenwood taco truck owners seek answers after $7K hit-and-run

Chelan Hills Fire update: US Marshals arrest multiple suspects in western WA

Car crashes into utility pole, catches fire in Auburn, WA

Seattle mother fights for gun violence prevention 1 year after loss

CNN, MS NOW and Politico suing Trump administration over ban

Jaxon Smith-Njigba scores 3 TDs as Seattle Seahawks roll to 31-7 win over Cardinals

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .