Another train-related death in Marysville, WA sparks police push for rail safety
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The Marysville Police Department discussed "Operation Clear Track" on Tuesday after a man was recently struck and killed by a train – marking the fourth serious train-related incident in September.
Operation Clear Track is a nationwide rail-safety initiative scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22. Authorities stress that this safety meeting, which focuses on education, visibility and enforcement, was scheduled before Monday evening's train death.
Man struck and killed by train in Marysville, WA on Monday
What we know:
According to the Marysville Police Department (MPD), at around 4 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to reports of a collision between a train and a pedestrian near the area of 76th Street Northeast and State Avenue. When police arrived, they found a 45-year-old man dead at the scene.
Authorities say several minutes before the incident, someone called 911 reporting seeing people trespassing on the railroad tracks and described one person behaving erratically.
What we don't know:
Police say preliminary information suggests that drug use may have been a contributing factor, but the investigation remains ongoing.
The MPD noted that this train-related death marked the fourth incident involving trains this month, and the second resulting in death.
(Julie Thurston Photography / Contributor / Getty Images)
Woman struck, killed by train in Marysville in early September
On Sept. 8, a woman was struck and killed by a train at around 8 p.m. just north of the Grove Street crossing.
What they're saying:
"The impact of these incidents extends well beyond those directly involved," the MPD wrote in a press release. "Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones who have experienced loss, as well as the witnesses and train crews who have been exposed to traumatic events. We also recognize the impact on the police officers, firefighters, dispatchers, and medical personnel who have repeatedly responded to these incidents."
File: A railroad crossing and train tracks. (Rachel Wisniewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Train incidents in Marysville underscore the importance of Operation Clear Track
Big picture view:
Police in Marysville said the timing of the latest train incident "underscores the importance of Operation Clear Track", which is the largest rail-safety enforcement effort in the country with the goal of preventing the next tragedy.
What you can do:
The public is reminded to stay off railroad tracks, obey crossing signals and never try to beat a train through a crossing.
The department is also encouraging anyone experiencing a crisis, or anyone concerned about someone else who may be in a crisis, to seek help by dialing the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is an important resource for anyone experiencing a mental health, suicide or substance-use crisis.
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The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Marysville Police Department.
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