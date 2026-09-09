Person killed after being hit by train in Marysville, WA
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a train in Marysville, Washington on Tuesday night.
What we know:
The Marysville Police Department said it happened before 8 p.m. just north of the Grove Street crossing.
What we don't know:
The department has not released any details about what may have led up to the incident.
Roads stayed open, but officers remained on scene for hours investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the Marysville Police Department.
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