Person killed after being hit by train in Marysville, WA

The Brief A person was struck and killed by a train in Marysville on Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened north of the Grove Street crossing just before 8 p.m. The Marysville Police Department has not yet released any details about what led up to the incident.



Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a train in Marysville, Washington on Tuesday night.

What we know:

The Marysville Police Department said it happened before 8 p.m. just north of the Grove Street crossing.

What we don't know:

The department has not released any details about what may have led up to the incident.

Roads stayed open, but officers remained on scene for hours investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the Marysville Police Department.

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