Wild Waves Water Park permanently closing after 50 seasons

The Brief Wild Waves is permanently closing its water park after Labor Day (Sept. 7), ending a 50-season run. The theme park side will remain open through Nov. 1, wrapping up after its annual Fright Fest. Single-day price "Thrill Passes" are available through Labor Day, offering unlimited theme park access through November.



Wild Waves Theme and Water Park in Federal Way is permanently closing its water park operations after Labor Day weekend, ending a 50-season run.

Visitors packed the park over the holiday weekend to experience the slides, lazy river, and wave pool one final time.

Generations of Visitors Bid Farewell

What they're saying:

The water park's final operational day is scheduled for Sept. 7.

For decades, the venue served as a summer staple destination for local families.

Wes Petree, the director of sales and marketing, noted that the park has welcomed multiple generations of visitors throughout its 50-seasons history.

"This park has been open for 5 decades and it’s seen generations of families that have rolled through and there’s so many memories that people made here," Petree said. "So, they’re coming to make new ones and reliving the old ones."

Longtime parkgoers visited to share the experience with their children before the water attractions close permanently.

"For nostalgia sake we wanted to take baby out to go to Wild Waves one last time before it closes down," park visitor Miranda Semisi said.

"It’s kind of sad that he won't grow up getting to go to this park, so we got to enjoy it while it lasts," park visitor Ryan Petheram said.

Theme Park Operations Continue Through Fall

What's next:

While the water park attractions close after Sept. 7, the surrounding theme park will remain open for part of the autumn season.

The theme park is set to officially close on Nov. 1 following its annual Fright Fest Halloween celebration.

Wild Waves is offering a Thrill Pass sale through Labor Day.

The pass is priced the same as a single-day admission ticket and provides unlimited entry to the theme park through Nov. 1.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Shirah Matsuzawa, who spoke with multiple people who work for Wild Waves, along with people who were at the water park and grew up attending the water park.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting near Belltown, Seattle police say

Seattle veteran buys billboard demanding action on Aurora Ave crime

Over 500 cats under Tacoma Humane Society care after recent seizure

Seattle Mariners promote top hitting prospect Michael Arroyo

Amazon plane crash near Miami airport kills at least 5, strikes vehicles

Seattle Weather: Dry Apple Cup Sunday

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .