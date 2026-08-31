Panda Fest wraps up with safe vibe after Bite of Seattle shooting

The Brief Panda Fest wrapped up safely at Seattle Center with tight security following last month's Bite of Seattle shooting. Organizers reported lower turnout due to lingering safety concerns, but praised the festival's peaceful vibe, food, and music. Attendance tallies are currently unknown as organizers finish counting, but Panda Fest plans to return to Seattle Center in 2027.



Panda Fest wrapped up at Seattle Center this weekend with multiple layers of security, offering families a safe and fun event following the Bite of Seattle shooting late last month.

This year's Panda Fest went off without a hitch. Organizers say the crowds were a little smaller this year, but they are still tallying the numbers.

"This is a very good vibe. We have DJ’s playing all day long," said Yimeng Li, a Panda Fest Employee.

"We got some really good jams going on," said Marshall Bell, an attendee who was enjoying the music, and of course, all the food. "There’s lots of cool food out here, I’ve been eating ever skewer I can get my hands on."

Food, Music, and Mount Rainier Merch

What they're saying:

This year's merchandise was too cute not to consider for purchase, with this year's design a panda hiking Mount Rainier.

"This is an avocado panda, this is the statue of liberty," said Li, showing off some panda-themed items at the vendor booth.

"I think my daughter so far likes the little headbands," said Maurice Howard, a dad of two who was attending Panda Fest with his family.

This year's festival design featured a panda hiking Mount Rainier.

"Throwing a little Washington in there and showing some love for the pandas, I think that’s a cool mix," said Howard.

"Our pin, our handbag, our hatband is all about Mount Rainier," said Ang Zuo, Co-Founder of Panda Fest.

But, organizers had their own mountain to climb this year, following the Bite of Seattle shooting in late July, which Co-founder Zuo believes impacted attendance at Panda Fest, causing lighter crowds.

Despite the lower turnout, festival leaders and attendees praised the event's peaceful atmosphere and smooth execution.

Enhanced Security Restores Visitor Confidence

To ensure safety, organizers implemented strict entrance protocols, including metal detectors, bag searches, and a mix of police officers and private security personnel.

Co-founder Ang Zuo described the entry process as similar to an airport check-in.

The extra precautions gave peace of mind to attendees.

"Because of last month happening, it is not up to our expectations. But, we are still very glad to host a joyful and safe event in Seattle Center," said Ang Zuo, Co-Founder of Panda Fest.

Marshall Bell says he was at the Bite of Seattle Festival the day of the shooting.

"Very sad I had left a few hours before," said Bell. He says he had no concerns at Panda Fest.

"It feels much more comfortable here, maybe because it’s a little smaller, a little more organized," said Bell. "It's great. I've been very happy."

Looking Ahead to 2027

What's next:

Panda Fest organizers hope this year's event rebuilds confidence in downtown Seattle and the Seattle Center, and promises to be back again in 2027.

"I wish more people can enjoy the show next year. We can provide the safe and enjoyable environment," said Zuo.

If you would still like to pick up Panda Fest merchandise for 2026, it will remain available for sale online at pandafests.com.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Jennifer Dowling, who went to the festival to speak with attendees and event organizers.

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