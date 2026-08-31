5 dead following head-on crash in Douglas County, WA, troopers say

The Brief Five people died Sunday night following a head-on crash in Douglas County, according to the Washington State Patrol. Troopers said a Nissan Maxima heading west crossed over into the eastbound lanes of State Route 2 and crashed into a Chevrolet Sonic. WSP said that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, but did not provide any specifics.



Five people died on Sunday night following a head-on crash in Douglas County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. on State Route 2.

WSP said a Nissan Maxima heading west near milepost 137, about 11 miles north of East Wenatchee, crossed into the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on with a Chevrolet Sonic.

The agency lists improper lane usage as the cause of the crash, while also noting that drugs or alcohol were involved.

Four of the victims, all men, were in the Nissan Maxima. One of the men was 35.

The driver of the Chevrolet Sonic was a 77-year-old woman from Omak.

Three of the five people involved in the crash, including the drivers of both involved vehicles, were wearing seatbelts, WSP said.

The crash caused closures on the roadway for about two hours.

What we don't know:

Troopers did not list any other details regarding the victims.

WSP didn't define the driver's level of intoxication or whether it was specifically drugs, alcohol, or both, that played a role in the crash.

The Source: Information for this story came from a crash report by the Washington State Patrol.

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