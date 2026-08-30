Man arrested for DUI after crashing into crosswalk in Redmond, WA

The Brief A man was accused of driving drunk on Thursday after his car crashed into a crosswalk in Redmond, according to the Redmond Police Department. Police said the man's blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit. Police used the crash as an opportunity to remind the community to plan out safe ways to travel before drinking.



A man was accused of driving drunk on Thursday after his car crashed into a crosswalk in Redmond, according to the Redmond Police Department.

Police said the man's blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

What we know:

Police said that officers responded to a single-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m. at 148th Avenue NE and NE 87th Street.

Officers said they observed signs of impairment once they made contact with the driver.

Images posted by police show damage to the bottom of the vehicle, which appeared to occur when the vehicle drove over the median.

A pedestrian sign can also be seen on the ground, which may have been knocked over during the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

What they're saying:

"Please make a plan before you drink," police said. "If you’ve been drinking or using any substance that impairs your ability to drive, don’t get behind the wheel. Use a rideshare, call a sober friend or family member, or find another safe way home."

The Source: Information for this story came from social media posts by the Redmond Police Department.

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