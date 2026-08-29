Renton, WA asphalt plant war ends as King County buys land

The Brief King County has purchased a disputed Cedar River property, ending a nearly decade-long battle to prevent an asphalt plant from being built on the site. Officials say the land along State Route 169 will be preserved for public use to protect a watershed that supplies drinking water to more than 1.6 million residents. County officials are now seeking community input on future uses for the land, which may include habitat restoration, expanded parks, and trail connections.



A controversial proposed asphalt plant along the Cedar River is not being built after the land was officially purchased by King County.

Councilmember Reagan Dunn announced Saturday at the Fairwood 60th Anniversary that the disputed property will be preserved for public use, bringing an end to almost 10 years of community protest and opposition.

Dunn marked the completion of the acquisition during a ceremonial deed signing at the event, where he was joined by local elected officials, environmental advocates, and community leaders who fought against development of the asphalt plant.

What they're saying:

"This is a fight we as a community have been waging for nearly a decade to protect our river, our natural habitats, and our community," Dunn said. "Today, that fight has finally come to an end, and we can shift our focus from stopping what shouldn’t be to building what should — parks, open spaces, and a place the public can enjoy for generations."

King County councilmember Rod Dembowski, who serves as the council's budget chair, said, "I commend Councilmember Dunn for his leadership in securing this critical site for public use. It represents the best of community and King County working together for a good result."

Dunn also praised Lakeside Industries for coming to the table "in good faith" to resolve the long-standing conflict.

The backstory:

The dispute began in 2017 when Lakeside Industries proposed constructing an asphalt plant along State Route 169 near the Cedar River.

The proposal drew immediate backlash from local residents and environmental groups over concerns regarding massive amounts of pollution filtering into the river.

Notably, the Cedar River watershed provides drinking water to nearly 2 million people in the greater Seattle area.

In response to community opposition, Dunn sponsored an emergency moratorium to halt the project, pushed for extended public comment periods, and repeatedly called on county permitting officials to deny the plant's permits.

Parallel to those efforts, county officials began exploring options to acquire the site. In 2021, Dunn sponsored legislation directing the county to prioritize acquiring properties along the SR-169 corridor for conservation, laying the groundwork to purchase the site if the opportunity arose.

Negotiations culminated when Lakeside Industries agreed to abandon its development plans and sell the property.

Funding for the acquisition was assembled through partnerships between the King County Council, the King County Flood Control District, and county agencies, securing the land without adding new tax burdens to residents.

What's next:

With the sale finalized, King County is shifting its focus to the future of the site.

During Saturday's event, officials said that residents are encouraged to provide feedback using interactive comment boards.

Potential plans included restoring fish and wildlife habitats, expanding recreational opportunities, and connecting the land to future trail networks, nearby protected spaces, and McGarvey Park.

Areas around the property are also being looked into for future preservation, the county said.

The Source: Information for this story came from a news release sent by King County City Council to FOX 13 Seattle.

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