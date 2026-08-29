High lead levels found in Interbay neighborhood: Public Health

The Brief Public Health detected lead contamination along 23rd Ave W in Interbay, well above state hazardous waste thresholds. Officials urge pedestrians to avoid the 4200 block of 23rd Ave W and nearby alleys to prevent tracking dust home. Officials have not yet identified the exact source or full reach of the contamination.



Public Health - Seattle and King County said it recently discovered high levels of lead in the Interbay neighborhood, specifically around the 4200 block of 23rd Avenue W.

Officials say that a specialized contractor cleaned up known areas of contamination on Thursday. However, additional testing is underway to determine if the contamination has reached elsewhere.

What we know:

Public Health said on Friday that elevated lead levels were found along the roadway's right-of-way.

Samples collected from the roadway by Seattle Public Utilities detected 55.3 parts per million of leachable lead. A sample collected from the basin revealed levels of 451 parts per million.

Washington's hazardous waste threshold is 5 parts per million.

Officials recommend that those who walk along the 4200 block of 23rd Avenue W, specifically between W Commodore Way and W Elmore Street, should try to find alternate routes.

The alley between 22nd Avenue W and 23rd Avenue W should also be avoided unless access is necessary, officials said.

Earlier in August, Public Health said it also collected dust and water samples at a private daycare near the contaminated area, but said those samples did not show "concerning levels of lead" where children spend time.

But three samples collected near areas where children do not spend time showed levels above federal levels set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

"The daycare is working with Public Health to eliminate lead dust at the facility," officials said.

What we don't know:

The source of the contamination has not yet been identified, officials said.

The extent of the contamination is also unclear.

What they're saying:

"Lead-contaminated dust can be carried on shoes and on stroller and wheelchair wheels and tracked into homes, vehicles and workplaces," Public Health said. "Pedestrians who have recently been in the affected area can take simple precautions, including removing shoes before entering their home and wiping stroller or wheelchair wheels with a damp cloth."

"The greatest risk is tracking it home and then exposing young children and pets," officials added.

Public Health says that young children are most at risk of harm from lead exposure because their brains and bodies are still developing. The agency adds that children 6 years old or younger are the most affected.

Public Health also provided this link for those who want to learn more about the effects of lead poisoning in children.

The backstory:

The investigation into lead exposure began earlier this year following the city's concern over occupational lead exposure at Dyno Battery.

In March, Dyno Battery was fined by the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries over workplace conditions involving lead exposure.

The next month, officials within King County Public Health were notified of similar concerns, particularly about the potential for workers to bring lead home and expose their families.

In July, soil and dust samples collected near the facility were tested. When the results came back in August, it confirmed high levels of lead.

What's next:

City, county, state and federal officials will be conducting more testing in the area to try and find the source of the pollution and the risk it poses to any nearby people or businesses.

Public Health said it will also work with the private daycare to "reduce lead levels and inform parents about lead testing and steps to protect children from lead."

For those who have questions about what to do if they've been through the area recently, a list of frequently asked questions can be found here.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by staff members of Public Health - Seattle and King County.

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