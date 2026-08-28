Seattle-area highway closures, big weekend events set to snarl traffic

The Brief Northbound I-405 will be fully shut down through Kirkland all weekend (Aug. 28–31), while SR 20 faces single-lane bottlenecks and a Sunday morning bridge closure. A packed schedule of Reign, Sounders and Storm games, alongside the free Waterfront Block Party on Saturday, will draw thousands into the city center. With the I-5 Express Lanes locked northbound through 2026 and upcoming weekday overnight closures on southbound I-405, drivers should expect heavy delays and rely on transit or detours.



If you are planning to drive around the Puget Sound region this weekend, be sure to plan some extra time.

A perfect storm of major highway blockages, full freeway closures and city events is setting the stage for gridlock around Seattle and beyond.

Keep reading for all the weekend traffic details.

Expect major gridlock on the Eastside as northbound I-405 will be fully shut down through Kirkland all weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The main bottlenecks: Major highway closures

Northbound I-405 Kirkland shutdown

The biggest head-scratcher of the weekend is on the Eastside.

All lanes of Northbound I-405 will be completely shut down in Kirkland between Northeast 70th Place and Northeast 85th Street.

Timing: 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 – 5:00 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31.

Impact: Expect heavy spillover traffic onto local Kirkland streets and detour routes. Plan for extra travel time if heading toward Bellevue or Bothell.

I-5 Express lanes fixed northbound

Heading through the heart of Seattle? Remember that the I-5 Express Lanes are locked into northbound-only mode 24 hours a day through the end of 2026. This setup accommodates construction lane reductions on the Northbound I-5 Ship Canal Bridge, limiting southbound options through the city center.

SR 20 squeeze, weekend bridge closure

Heading north toward Skagit County or Whidbey Island? Here's what to expect:

Campbell Lake Road (MP 46): Down to a single lane around the clock until Sept. 4. A temporary signal and flaggers are managing a 3-way intersection while crews level ground for a new roundabout.

Grandy Creek Bridge (MP 82): Full closure in both directions on Sunday morning, Aug. 30, from 6:30 a.m. to noon for maintenance. Traffic will detour via Russell Road, Cape Horn Road and Lusk Road.

Overnight construction projects to watch early next week

Looking ahead past the weekend, Southbound I-405 will experience overnight full closures between SR 169 and SR 167 (including the Exit 2 off-ramp to southbound SR 167/Auburn/Rainier Avenue South).

Timing: Overnight from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m., starting Monday night (Aug. 31) through Wednesday morning (Sept. 2).

Event alert: Where the crowds are heading this weekend

Compounding the roadwork is a packed schedule of sports, culture and community events bringing thousands of extra vehicles into downtown Seattle and the waterfront.

Waterfront Block Party 2026

This free, family-friendly event will span three waterfront zones featuring:

Pier 62 Stage: Live sets by Latin jazz band Todo Es (1:30 p.m.), synth-pop band RUB (3 p.m.), reggae legend Clinton Fearon (4:30 p.m.), and funk/spoken-word group Khu.éex’ (6:45 p.m.).

Pier 58 Dance & Culture: Performances by Khmer Amarak, Sohoyini West African Dance, Daughters of Royalty Drill Team, Sunshine From Polynesia and live DJs throughout the day.

Salish Steps: Interactive dance workshops, including AIM's inclusive dance (1 p.m.), Rhythms of India (3:45 p.m.), Hustle & Soul (6 p.m.), plus a community parade at 2:45 p.m.

When: Saturday, August 29 from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Pier 62, Pier 58 and the Salish Steps

Concerts, sporting events

Seattle will welcome The Strokes — Reality Awaits North America tour on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Seattle Sounders FC will face Chicago Fire FC at 1:30 p.m. at Lumen Field. On Sunday, Seattle Reign FC take on Houston Dash at 4 p.m. at Lumen Field.

Across the street, Noah Kahan will be performing at T-Mobile Park on Sunday and Monday evenings. Shows start at 6:30 p.m.

The Seattle Storm also play at home this weekend. On Sunday, they take on the Los Angeles Sparks at 2 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena.

Weekend traffic survival tips

If you're heading to the Waterfront Block Party or one of the Seattle stadiums, consider taking light rail, ferries or water taxis or buses to bypass the freeway crunch.

On the Eastside, use I-5 or SR 167/I-90 combinations to bypass the Kirkland I-405 closure.

Check the WSDOT app for real-time travel maps and traffic camera feeds before you head out the door.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

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