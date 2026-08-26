The Brief WA's Attorney General Nick Brown announced a 24-state lawsuit Wednesday against the U.S. Postal Service to block new rules regulating mail-in voting. The federal lawsuit claims the new rules are unconstitutional, violate privacy laws and threaten to disenfranchise millions of voters nationwide. State election leaders are preparing contingency plans, including adding local ballot drop boxes, as the upcoming mid-term election approaches.



Attorney General Nick Brown announced a multi-state lawsuit against the United States Postal Service Wednesday, challenging the USPS's attempt to regulate mail-in voting.

The lawsuit deems the attempt unconstitutional and illegal, citing privacy concerns, inconsistencies with both voting rights laws of the federal government and the governing status of USPS and that tens of millions of voters across the country are reliant on mail-in ballots.

The 24 states filing the lawsuit argue USPS's rule will hinder the efficiency of mail-in voting, which risks disenfranchising programs that states have relied on through multiple administrations. Keep reading for more information.

The U.S. Postal Service doesn’t have the authority to deny Washingtonians the ability to vote. We will protect the rule of law." — Attorney General Nick Brown

The backstory:

President Trump issued an executive order that directed USPS to transmit mail ballots only to voters on a national list of eligible voters on March 31. Fast-forward to Wednesday when USPS published an official new rule supporting the president's order.

This rule specifically has a number of implementations: requiring states to register every mail-in eligible voter through USPS, followed by USPS's task of organizing state-specific lists of registered voters.

There would also be new envelope design requirements for states, and the USPS would need to approve them first. The USPS would also not deliver ballots to voters whose names do not appear on the registered voter lists, nor would they deliver ballots to states that fail to meet new envelope design requirements.

What they're saying:

"State and local election officials would need to bring each ballot to a USPS facility, where their new federal barcodes would be individually scanned. In fact, the Postal Service itself estimates that scanning will take about a minute per ballot," AG Brown said at Wednesday's press conference.

"This is [USPS's} own estimation, a minute per ballot, and if that was accurate, it would take a cumulative nine and a half years for postal workers to process the ballots." — Attorney General Nick Brown

Brown emphasized in Wednesday's press conference that Washington has had a safe history with mail-in voting since 1983, and has almost exclusively voted by mail since 2011. AG Brown said our state's elections have run smoothly through multiple administrations and ballots remain secure with the current implemented process.

Brown urged Washington voters to plan to vote early when ballots arrive for the upcoming mid-term election.

"Voting is one way that we make our voices heard in this country. It is perhaps the most important way. Do not, do not let the president's fear-mongering take away your voice. No matter who you are voting for." — WA Attorney General Nick Brown

At the press conference, Brown turned the podium over to Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, who outlined contingency plans if the lawsuit failed, noting 70% of WA voters already use ballot drop boxes.

The state already plans to supply additional drop boxes to counties, considering county ballots are already printed and cannot be reprinted with the requested outgoing barcodes.

On Wednesday, Hobbs shared the immediate timeline of the upcoming election, emphasizing that ballots are sent to overseas and military voters in under three weeks, criticizing the federal government for dismantling state election authority. Hobbs raised security concerns, including the privacy of domestic violence survivors under the address confidentiality program.

Dig deeper:

In a press release from the AG's office, the coalition argues that USPS's rule is unconstitutional, due to the states' primary authority to administer elections, including vote-by-mail procedures.

The defendants in the lawsuit claim the new rule is a direct violation of the Privacy Act, is inconsistent with voting rights laws of the federal government, is inconsistent with the governing statutes of USPS and ignores the organization's procedural requirements.

Congress has never authorized USPS to monitor or control the transmission of mail ballots, and the coalition is asking the court to strike down the rule, while issuing a temporary restraining order that prevents the rule from taking effect while the litigation proceeds, according to the press release from the AG's office.

Here is an alphabetical list of states included in the coalition:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Hawaiʻi

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Vermont

Virginia

Wisconsin

The Source: Information for this story came from a press release from the WA Attorney General's office and a press conference held Wednesday by Attorney General Nick Brown and Secretary of State Steve Hobbs.

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