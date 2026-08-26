Soundgarden reunites to perform halftime show of Seattle Seahawks' season opener

The Brief Soundgarden will reunite to perform at the halftime show during the Seattle Seahawks' season opener on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The iconic grunge band will feature guest appearances from The Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen and Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready. The game marks a Super Bowl LX rematch against the New England Patriots as the NFL shifts kickoff to Wednesday due to an international game in Australia.



Legendary Seattle grunge band Soundgarden is set to take the stage at Lumen Field for a special hometown performance during halftime of the Seattle Seahawks' season opener on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The surviving members of the Seattle band, guitarist Kim Thayil, bassist Ben Shepherd, and drummer Matt Cameron, will be joined by two notable guest performers: Taylor Momsen, lead vocalist of The Pretty Reckless, and Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready.

The prime-time matchup features the defending Super Bowl LX champions will be hosting the New England Patriots. Kickoff is at 5:20 p.m.

What we know:

The musical lineup bridges iconic chapters of rock history. Momsen previously toured alongside Soundgarden and has frequently stepped in to provide vocals for tribute performances honoring late frontman Chris Cornell.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Inductees Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Hiro Yamamoto of Soundgarden speak onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside at Peacock Theater on November 08, 202 Expand

McCready, who also collaborated with members of Soundgarden in the 1990s supergroup Temple of the Dog, will lend his guitar work to the halftime set in addition to performing the U.S. national anthem prior to kickoff.

The NFL scheduled the season kickoff for Wednesday, Sept. 9, departing from its traditional Thursday night slot. The shift accommodates the league's Thursday, Sept. 10 showcase game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

What's next:

Following their Week 1 opener at Lumen Field, the Seahawks face a packed broadcast schedule later in the season. Highlights include:

Week 8: A Monday Night Football hosting appearance against the Chicago Bears.

Week 13: A home Monday Night Football clash against the Dallas Cowboys.

Week 16: A Saturday road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 19.

Week 17: A Christmas Day home game on Friday against the division rival Los Angeles Rams.

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