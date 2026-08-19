Seattle weather: Afternoon sunshine with highs in the 70s again Wednesday

The Brief Wednesday starts cloudy before afternoon sunshine, with western Washington highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mild, seasonable temperatures will continue through the extended forecast, with no major heat expected. Mountain thunderstorms could return Friday and Saturday, increasing wildfire danger and bringing a slight chance of lowland showers.



Another cloudy start to Wednesday with afternoon sunshine, highs still in the upper 70s to low 80s. Weak upper level ridging will help again to clear skies into the afternoon.

Another cloudy start to Wednesday with afternoon sunshine, highs still in the upper 70s to low 80s.

What's next:

Wednesday will see highs again in the upper 70s to low 80s, which is around the seasonal average for the middle of August. Still hot for central Washington with temperatures reaching the low 90s and smoky skies. The coast continues to have a hard time clearing, so temperatures have been on the cooler side.

Wednesday will see highs again in the upper 70s to low 80s, which is around the seasonal average for the middle of August.

Highs for the extended forecast will remain on the mild side, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s, no major heat is expected.

Highs for the extended forecast will remain on the mild side, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s, no major heat is expected.

Looking Ahead:

We will start to see increased chance of mountain storms from Friday into Saturday, increasing fire danger. A slight chance of a passing shower for Puget Sound lowlands Saturday, but most likely chances remain for the north interior and cascades.

We will start to see increased chance of mountain storms Friday into Saturday, increasing fire danger.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Bail set at $10 million for man accused of robbing, killing Parkland teen

WA Korean spa petitions Supreme Court over transgender ruling

Ex-police leader questions five-hour delay in Bite of Seattle shooting response

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

WA man dies at Bass Canyon from suspected drug poisoning

Investigators seek new leads after remains identified in 1973 cold case

Washington State Fair braces for massive 19-show fair lineup

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.