Seattle weather: Afternoon sunshine with highs in the 70s again Wednesday
SEATTLE - Another cloudy start to Wednesday with afternoon sunshine, highs still in the upper 70s to low 80s. Weak upper level ridging will help again to clear skies into the afternoon.
Another cloudy start to Wednesday with afternoon sunshine, highs still in the upper 70s to low 80s.
What's next:
Wednesday will see highs again in the upper 70s to low 80s, which is around the seasonal average for the middle of August. Still hot for central Washington with temperatures reaching the low 90s and smoky skies. The coast continues to have a hard time clearing, so temperatures have been on the cooler side.
Wednesday will see highs again in the upper 70s to low 80s, which is around the seasonal average for the middle of August.
Highs for the extended forecast will remain on the mild side, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s, no major heat is expected.
Highs for the extended forecast will remain on the mild side, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s, no major heat is expected.
Looking Ahead:
We will start to see increased chance of mountain storms from Friday into Saturday, increasing fire danger. A slight chance of a passing shower for Puget Sound lowlands Saturday, but most likely chances remain for the north interior and cascades.
We will start to see increased chance of mountain storms Friday into Saturday, increasing fire danger.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team and the National Weather Service.