Seattle weather: Clouds return overnight, skies remain dry

The Brief Onshore flow will bring overnight clouds that burn off quickly in the morning, accompanied by pleasant evening temperatures and continued dry conditions. Western Washington has recorded no measurable rainfall so far this August, well below the monthly typical average of about one inch. Warmer temperatures on Thursday and potential mountain storms on Friday will lead to elevated fire danger late in the week.



Clouds will once again increase overnight as the onshore flow strengthens. While we will wake to mainly cloudy skies, they will burn off very quickly. Overnight lows will be pleasant, a nice evening to get outside for a walk then open up the windows to let in some refreshing air.

Comfortable night with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Our skies will remain dry for the next few days. While we typically see about an inch of rainfall during the month of August, so far we have seen no measurable rain.

A typical August would at least bring about an inch of rain, but we haven't seen any rain so far.

No big changes are forecast for the next few days. We are forecast to warm up on Thursday. The toasty temps will lead to an increase in fire danger. A chance for mountain storms will keep fire danger high again on Friday.

Day, mild days continue with a chance of showers by the weekend.

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