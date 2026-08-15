The Brief Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon has agreed to a four-year, $132 million contract extension, according to ESPN. The deal reportedly includes $101 million guaranteed and makes Witherspoon the NFL's highest-paid cornerback at $33 million per year. The three-time Pro Bowler becomes the latest young Seahawks star to sign a major extension as Seattle prepares to defend its title.



Seattle's star cornerback Devon Witherspoon has agreed to sign a four-year, $132 million contract extension with the Seahawks, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal makes Witherspoon the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL with an annual value of $33 million. Schefter also said the extension includes $101 million in guaranteed money.

Drafted by Seattle with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Illinois product now tops the pay scale for his position, surpassing the $30 million annual threshold set by cornerbacks Denzel Ward, Sauce Gardner, Derek Stingley Jr. and Trent McDuffie.

The 23-year-old made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons in the league, and was named the No. 1 cornerback in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. He earned second-team AP All-Pro honors in 2025 after recording 72 tackles, seven pass defenses and an interception across 12 regular-season games.

Witherspoon and the Seahawks have been in contract negotiations for some time since winning the Super Bowl, but were finally able to get a deal done just before the team's first preseason game.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) celebrates while holding the ball after a play against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Seattle, Wash. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Fellow 2023 first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba also signed an extension with Seattle this offseason, securing the All-Pro wide receiver for $168.6 million over the next four years.

The Seahawks now retain another key piece of their talented, young roster, looking to defend their title in 2027 against another stacked NFC West division.

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