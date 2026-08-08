Deputies locate, arrest man who escaped Snohomish County courthouse after hearing

The Brief Snohomish County Sheriff's Office located and arrested a man who escaped from his court hearing in late July. The 39-year-old left the courthouse after a judge informed him he would be taken into custody. He was convicted of drug and gun charges in the hearing, but from probable cause could potentially face first-degree escape charges due to leaving the hearing.



Snohomish County Sheriff's Office announced their Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) located the 39-year-old Friday, who escaped from the Snohomish County Superior Courthouse after a hearing in late July.

Kyle Hester escaped from the courthouse on July 24, after a judge informed him that he would be taken into custody.

(Snohomish County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

The backstory:

He walked out "unobstructed," from a downtown Everett courtroom, after a judge convicted him of drug and gun charges.

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"At that time, the prosecutor asked for no bail until sentencing due to the seriousness of the charges and potential time in prison. Once the judge granted that no bail, Hester got up and walked out of the courtroom." — Lt. David Bowman, spokesperson for the Snohonish County Sheriff's Office.

According to court records, Hester's criminal charges stemmed from alleged methamphetamine dealing and illegal possession of a firearm—Hester is legally prohibited from owning a firearm due to a prior residential burglary conviction, according to records. After escaping his court hearing, there is probable cause for a first-degree escape charge, meaning Hester could face up to 10 additional years in prison, a $2,000 fine, or both.

In a post on Facebook, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office thanked Tulalip PD, Everett PD ACT, North County Patrol, Sgt. Boyer & K-9 Knox for their assistance in his capture and arrest.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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