Nick Emmanwori passes physical, Robbie Ouzts placed on injured reserve for Seattle Seahawks

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The Brief Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori passed a physical on Tuesday to be activated from the physically unable to perform list, but fullback Robbie Ouzts was placed on season-ending injured reserve. An ankle injury from the week of the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif. was bothering Emmanwori enough that the team elected to have him undergo surgery to address the matter prior to the start of training camp. Head coach Mike Macdonald hasn't commented on what injury Ouzts is dealing with, but he did miss the NFC Championship and Super Bowl with a neck issue. Being placed on injured reserve before the end of the preseason means that Ouzts will miss the entire year for Seattle.



Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori passed a physical on Tuesday to be activated from the physically unable to perform list, but fullback Robbie Ouzts was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Emmanwori was a surprise addition to the PUP list at the start of training camp as he'd participated in the team's offseason program. However, an ankle injury from the week of the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif. was bothering him enough that the team elected to have him undergo surgery to address the matter.

"It was something that he's been dealing with since the Super Bowl," head coach Mike Macdonald said on the first day of training camp in July. "He was able to perform, was able to train, and do some things in the offseason program. But it just got to the point where it was best for him in the long term to go ahead and get it fixed. So that's what we all decided to do. It was the best thing for him for now and in the foreseeable future for the rest of his career."

As seen on HBO's Hard Knocks, Emmanwori was in a walking boot and using a crutch and knee-cart to get around immediately following the surgery. He's been walking around without any obvious impairment recently, including at the team's practice at Lumen Field on Saturday.

Coming off the PUP list allows Emmanwori to begin practicing with the team, but that wasn't yet the case for Tuesday's practice. With a month still to go before the regular season opener against the New England Patriots, it's a very positive sign that Emmanwori will be available to start the season.

However, the same can't be said for Ouzts. Being placed on injured reserve before the end of the preseason means that Ouzts will miss the entire year for Seattle.

Ouzts' status didn't appear encouraging when Macdonald provided an update last week.

"We're going to try and find some more information with Robbie’s situation soon. I’ll just leave it at that right now. We’ll have an update for you sooner than later," Macdonald said last Monday.

When asked about Ouzts again after practice on Wednesday, Macdonald said they're still waiting.

"Nothing’s changed honestly. Still waiting and seeing," he said.

Macdonald hasn't commented on what injury Ouzts is dealing with, but he did miss the NFC Championship and Super Bowl with a neck issue.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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