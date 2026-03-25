Jaxon Smith-Njigba signs new four-year extension with Seattle Seahawks

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The Brief Jaxon Smith-Njigba signed his four-year, $168.8 million extension with the Seahawks on Wednesday. "The only thing better than one Super Bowl is two," Smith-Njigba said. "So just working to get there, whatever my team needs from me, I make sure I get it done." General manager John Schneider said the signing of Smith-Njigba shows the continued commitment of owner Jody Allen as the team is up for sale.



Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider said Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s record-setting contract extension shows the team's commitment to keep winning.

Smith-Njigba signed his extension with the Seahawks on Wednesday. The four-year, $168.8 million deal, with $120 million guaranteed will make the 24-year-old the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, and should help put to rest any Seattle fans’ concerns with the team going up for sale shortly after the Seahawks won their second Super Bowl, and first under owner Jody Allen.

"She’s like, let’s go win another one; let’s get after it," Schneider said of Allen. "There’s another world out there that is coming. We’re getting ready for it. As of right now, we are just keep ripping like we always have."

The franchise’s latest move keeps Smith-Njigba under contract with Seattle through the 2031 season. Smith-Njigba’s deal surpasses that of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who signed a $161 million extension with $112 million guaranteed last March.

The reigning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year admitted there’s a level of satisfaction with his new contract after setting the team record for yards receiving (1,793) and receptions (119) in a single season.

"This proves that I’m good for a long time. You know what I’m saying?" Smith-Njigba said. "I guess that’s what it proves."

Coach Mike Macdonald, Schneider and the rest of the Seahawks front office would love to keep as many players as possible, but retaining Smith-Njigba was a priority the whole franchise could get behind.

"Obviously draft and retain, I mean, this is a great example of drafting and developing and keeping it in-house," Schneider said. "And that’s been our priority since we got here in 2010. So that hasn’t changed."

Both Seattle’s roster and coaching staff have changed a bit since the Seahawks hoisted the Lombardi trophy six weeks ago.

Key free agents such as running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III (Chiefs), safety Coby Bryant (Bears), linebacker Boye Mafe (Bengals), cornerback Riq Woolen (Eagles) and wide receiver Dareke Young (Raiders) have all moved on.

It’s unclear yet how Seattle intends to replace Walker’s production, whether that’s by committee with the likes of Emanuel Wilson, who was signed in free agency after three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, George Holani and Kenny McIntosh, or if the injured Zach Charbonnet will become the main option once he’s healthy.

Seattle’s offense will be led by a new coach in first-year offense coordinator Brian Fleury. Smith-Njigba is eager to work with Fleury, who intends on utilizing an offensive scheme similar to that of former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who is now the Las Vegas Raiders head coach.

"Definitely ready to see what we’re gunning toward and just get in the same language and get together," Smith-Njigba said. "So I’m excited for new opportunities."

A little more than five months remain until the Seahawks will open the NFL season. It did not take long for Seattle to turn into Smith-Njigba’s home, which only made it easier for the Texas native to secure his future in the Pacific Northwest.

Macdonald has noticed Smith-Njigba leading by example.

"He’s not the guy that’s breaking every huddle, every team meeting and everything like that," Macdonald said. "But, what he does every day, what type of teammate he is, to the guys in that locker room, I mean, that speaks volumes, and that’s where he does his talking."

Though the franchise still has to sort out its roster and who will own the team at some point, it’s clear what Smith-Njigba hopes the Seahawks can accomplish in the 2026 season.

"The only thing better than one Super Bowl is two," Smith-Njigba said. "So just working to get there, whatever my team needs from me, I make sure I get it done."

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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