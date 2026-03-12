Seahawks reach deals with Emanuel Wilson, Rodney Thomas II

article

The Brief The Seahawks made their first outside additions of the offseason, reaching agreements with running back Emanuel Wilson and safety Rodney Thomas II. Nose tackle Brandon Pili and safety D'Anthony Bell also reached deals with the team. Fullback Brady Russell and tackle Josh Jones officially re-signed with the team on Thursday as well.



The Seattle Seahawks made their first outside additions of the offseason, reaching agreements with running back Emanuel Wilson and safety Rodney Thomas II, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle.

Additionally, the team also reached a deal with nose tackle Brandon Pili to return to the team, and safety D'Anthony Bell, who was claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers late in the season.

Wilson, 26, was non-tendered by the Green Bay Packers after three seasons with the team, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday. An undrafted signing of the Packers in 2023 out of Division II Fort Valley State, Wilson appeared in 41 games for Green Bay over the last three seasons while getting two starts.

Wilson had 28 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns in his first career starts against the Minnesota Vikings last season, and 44 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries against the Vikings in Week 18. He also had 82 yards on 14 carries in a Week 16 loss in overtime to the Chicago Bears, and 61 yards on 11 carries against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He also had 14 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown against the Bears in the final week of the 2024 season.

Wilson adds a veteran running back option into the mix as Seattle looks to replace the production of Kenneth Walker III, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. Wilson, Kenny McIntosh, George Holani, Cam Akers and Velus Jones Jr. are currently a part of the group Seattle will look to while Zach Charbonnet works to get back to 100 percent after suffering a torn ACL in the playoffs.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Wilson's contract is a one-year deal worth up to $2.1 million.

Thomas, 27, has appeared in 68 games for the Indianapolis Colts over the last four seasons after being a seventh-round pick in 2022 out of Yale. Thomas started 25 games over his first two seasons with six total interceptions and 86 combined tackles. However, he was relegated to a backup role over the last two years with the Colts.

Pili, 26, appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks this season with one start, splitting time between the practice squad and active roster. He had 12 tackles and a forced fumble.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Thomas reached a one-year deal with the Seahawks – though terms have not been disclosed – and Pili is back with Seattle on a one-year deal worth $2 million.

Bell, 29, appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks last season and made two starts due to injuries. He had 15 tackles and a half sack while being a trusted depth option that bounced between the practice squad and active roster. The Panthers claimed him off waivers in late December before releasing him after just two weeks with the team.

Bell and Thomas help give Seattle added depth at safety to compete for backup spots behind Julian Love and Ty Okada following Coby Bryant's departure in free agency. Bell reportedly reached a one-year deal with the team.

The Seahawks also announced they had re-signed fullback Brady Russell. It was a two-year deal, per Pelissero.

"It means the world," Russell said, via John Boyle of Seahawks.com. "I was definitely hoping to stay here, we've built something really special, and it's really cool to be a part of the initial team when Mike came in and be a part of what we've built."

Tackle Josh Jones officially signed his new one-year deal with the team as well.

One final move for the day was the team announcing they had released cornerback Tyler Hall.

