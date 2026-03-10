Reports: Cornerback Riq Woolen leaving Seattle Seahawks for one-year deal with Eagles

article

The Seattle Seahawks have another departure from their Super Bowl winning defense.

According to multiple reports, cornerback Riq Woolen has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles worth up to $15 million.

Woolen also appeared to confirm the deal through multiple social media posts on Tuesday night.

Woolen joins safety Coby Bryant as departures from Seattle's secondary that won Super Bowl lX last month.

A former fifth-round pick out of UT-San Antonio, Woolen became a starter for Seattle as a rookie, delivering a Pro Bowl season with a league-leading six interceptions. While Woolen has been solid throughout his four seasons in Seattle, his performance never recaptured that level of elite consistency he showed in his first season.

Woolen had a couple of moments under the microscope this season that drew ire from the fans. Woolen lost position and allowed tight end Jake Tonges to beat his to the football for the game-winning touchdown in the San Francisco 49ers' Week 1 victory in Seattle. The touchdown came immediately after Woolen had surrendered a deep pass to Ricky Pearsall as the 49ers stole away a victory to open the season.

Then in the NFC championship against the Los Angeles Rams, Woolen came up with a big play to break up a throw for Puka Nacua from Matthew Stafford on third-and-12 in the third quarter. However, Woolen followed the play by taunting the Rams' sideline and drawing a flag that resulted in a first down. Like in Week 1, Woolen then surrendered a touchdown pass to Nacua shortly afterward that allowed the Rams to get back into the game and cut the lead to 31-27 instead of Seattle retaking possession on a punt.

Woolen's highs have been great, but the Seahawks had been frustrated at times with his seeming lack of focus in key spots. However, his departure does leave Seattle's depth at cornerback far more uncertain, even with Josh Jobe resigning to a three-year contract reportedly worth $24 million.

While Woolen's ceiling due to his size and elite speed is unquestioned, the lapses in his game appear to be the reason he is only getting a one-year deal on the market.

The Source: Information in this story came from the NFL Network and ESPN.com.

