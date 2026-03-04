Seattle man stuck in Doha, Qatar during airstrikes

The Brief Seattle resident Rick Olson is among numerous American travelers stranded in Doha, Qatar, as regional airspace remains closed following U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran. Olson, who was mid-transit to South Africa, is currently sheltering in place at a local hotel while commercial flights at Hamad International Airport are suspended through at least Friday. Despite receiving U.S. government directives to leave, Olson and others remain in limbo, calling for coordinated charter evacuations as they await further updates on the reopening of the flight corridors.



A Seattle man is among thousands of American travelers stranded in Doha, Qatar, following the closure of regional airspace due to U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran.

Rick Olson, a longtime Seattle resident, was mid-transit on a trip to Cape Town, South Africa, when the strikes began Saturday. While Olson originally planned for a brief multi-day stopover in the Qatari capital, he now finds himself sheltering in place as commercial flights remain suspended.

"It’s really hard to get out of here now, and it’s really complicated," Olson said. "This morning, we were told to leave immediately by our government, and we can’t leave safely."

Travelers were informed that the suspension of service at Hamad International Airport will continue at least through Friday, when officials are expected to provide a status update.

Olson, who is staying at a hotel with several other Americans, described a life of restricted movement. He said hotel staff are coordinating once-daily trips to an underground supermarket, so guests can stock up on essential supplies. Despite the uncertainty, Olson said he feels safe in his current neighborhood.

The U.S. State Department has advised citizens in the region to shelter in place. Olson said he is monitoring the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for updates, but noted the current guidance offers little relief.

Olson told FOX 13 that he’s been told so far to shelter in place and that the government cannot do anything more for him and the others at this time.

Stranded travelers are now calling on the U.S. government to coordinate charter evacuation flights for those with no other means of exiting the country. For now, Olson and others must wait until the end of the week to see if the airspace will reopen to commercial traffic.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle technology hub in limbo as federal rules threaten visa hiring pipeline

Family shot during WA domestic violence incident, suspect killed by police

‘Stuff of my worst nightmares’: Seattle Iranian American fears for family in Iran

2 injured, 1 arrested after rock thrower pelts cars in South Seattle

$130,000 in designer purses, jewelry stolen in Seattle burglary

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.