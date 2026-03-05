Seattle Seahawks reach two-year extension with linebacker Drake Thomas

article

The Brief The Seahawks reached an agreement with linebacker Drake Thomas on a two-year contract extension on Thursday. Thomas, 26, had been scheduled to become a restricted free agent next week. The deal is reportedly worth $8 million in base value with an additional $1 million available in incentives.



The Seattle Seahawks have reached an agreement with restricted free agent linebacker Drake Thomas on a two-year contract extension, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle on Thursday.

The deal – reportedly worth $8 million with incentives to push to $9 million – was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Thomas, 26, was one of seven players scheduled to become restricted free agents with the start of the new NFL year next week. Thomas was by far the most consequential member of Seattle's restricted free agent class, starting 14 games for the Seahawks. After supplanting Tyrice Knight as the starter alongside Ernest Jones IV, Thomas racked up 96 tackles with 3.5 sacks and an interception as part of Seattle's Super Bowl championship season.

Restricted free agents can be tendered contracts by their teams with draft pick compensation attached for teams interested in signing them away. They can be tendered with a first-round pick, second-round pick, or original round pick for rounds 3-7, and undrafted free agents. All three levels carry different values.

Thomas' $4 million average deal falls in between the second-round tender and original-round cost, which seems reasonable. It's less than the $5.8 million value of a second-round tender, but carries a two-year term with upside.

Wide receivers Jake Bobo and Cody White, nose tackle Brandon Pili, tight end Brady Russell, long snapper Chris Stoll and safety A.J. Finley are Seattle's six remaining restricted free agents.

