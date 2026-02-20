'Seattle News Weekly': Potential buyers for Seahawks

The Brief On this week's episode of the Seattle News Weekly podcast, FOX 13's Bill Wixey and Matthew Smith discuss the question of which billionaire will potentially buy the Seahawks? Following their discussion on the Seahawks, they bring up the "Millionaires Tax" that passed the State Senate. Additionally, they talk about Seattle's first Raising Cane's opening earlier this week in the University District.



From the Seattle Seahawks announcing they will officially sell, to bills moving along through this legislative session, to Seattle's first Raising Cane's opening in the University District, our state has seen some changes this week.

On this episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchors Bill Wixey and Matthew Smith discuss the week's biggest stories in Seattle.

The episode opens with the hosts' discussion surrounding the impending sale of the Seattle Seahawks following their Super Bowl victory. They note that the sale is required by the Paul Allen estate and is estimated to fetch between $7 billion and $11 billion.

They further highlight potential buyers, which include billionaire names like Jeff Bezos, Steve Ballmer and Larry Ellison. The hosts discuss an NBA investigation into Steve Ballmer that might give NFL owners pause, and Jeff Bezos’s reported history of waiting for the Seahawks rather than bidding on other teams. They also highlight the staggering return on investment (roughly 6,000%) since Paul Allen bought the team for $200 million.

"When Paul Allen bought this franchise, he paid 100 million for the Hawks... if the sales price was say 7 billion, I mean... it's like a 6,000% ROI. That’s a pretty nice investment if you have the scratch." — Bill Wixey

Featured article

The conversation shifts to the Millionaires Tax debate, where the Washington State Senate passed a 9.9% tax on personal income over $1 million. Governor Ferguson supports the tax but disagrees with how the revenue is being allocated, demanding more relief for small businesses and working families.

The hosts speculate on how this tax might affect the city's ability to attract free agents for the Seahawks or a potential NBA expansion team (SuperSonics).

They predict a lawsuit and a citizen-led referendum if the bill passes the House.

"If you're an NBA player and your average salary is $11 million a year, and you're looking at paying 9.9% tax on 10 million... it becomes an issue, right?" — Bill Wixey

Featured article

The episode lightens up with a report on the opening of the first Raising Cane’s in Washington, where fans waited in line for over ten hours for a chance at "Free Cane's for a Year."

Matthew brings up the nostalgic feel of what seems to be a dying culture of "lining up" for things in the digital age, compared to big events like Black Friday shopping or concert tickets.

"Part of me wants to mock this—like, it’s just fast food—but the other side is like, man, I remember covering those stories and seeing those people and there was camaraderie. It was fun." — Matthew Smith

Featured article

The podcast concludes with a discussion on which other chains they would like to see in Washington, such as another In-N-Out burger or Whataburger.

