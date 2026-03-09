Reports: Seahawks agree to deal with Josh Jobe, lose Coby Bryant to Bears

article

The Seattle Seahawks have managed to keep one piece of their Super Bowl secondary in place, while losing another to the Chicago Bears.

The Seahawks reached an agreement to keep starting cornerback Josh Jobe in Seattle, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle. The deal was first reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com and is reportedly worth $24 million over three years.

However, safety Coby Bryant is leaving the Seahawks for a new home with the Bears, according to multiple reports. The deal is worth $40 million over three seasons, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.

That takes two of Seattle's three free agent defensive backs off the board, with only cornerback Riq Woolen still yet to find a landing spot. With Devon Witherspoon set to get a large new contract in the near future, it was always extremely unlikely that the Seahawks would be able to keep the group intact.

Jobe started 15 games at cornerback for Seattle last season, grading very well in coverage metrics in addition to some solid traditional stats. Jobe had 54 tackles with one interception, a half sack, and 12 passes defended last season for Seattle.

Jobe was going to be the cheapest option of the group, which made him a very good value for the Seahawks to keep in-house.

Even though Seattle wanted to keep Bryant, the emergence of Ty Okada as a capable starter last season gave them a trusted fallback option, if necessary. Bryant had 66 tackles with four interceptions, a forced fumble, and seven passes defended last year for the Seahawks.

Additionally, linebacker Boye Mafe reached an agreement on a three-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, his agent confirmed via Twitter. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the deal is worth $60 million over three years, which is a massive deal for a rotational pass rusher.

Mafe started just four games last year for Seattle as he was bumped out of the starting lineup with the team's signing of DeMarcus Lawrence last offseason. Mafe had 31 tackles with two sacks for Seattle last season with a forced fumble and five passes defended. His career-high in sacks was 9.0 in 2023.

A $20 million-a-year contract for a player that saw only 50 percent of the team's defensive snaps last season is not a deal Seattle could try to entertain, especially with Derick Hall set to be a free agent after next season.

Woolen and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed remain as the highly-profile unrestricted free agents from the Seahawks that are currently on the market.

