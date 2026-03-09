Late-season snowstorm brings hope to struggling Cascade ski towns

The Brief Several feet of snow are forecast for the Cascades this week, offering hope for a late-season ski boost along Highway 2. Ski shops and restaurants say a strong storm cycle could extend resort operations after a challenging winter. Some businesses report lower sales and fewer Canadian visitors, but riders are hopeful the "snowiest week" could revive the season.



After a winter marked by flooding, highway washouts and weeks of warm, dry weather, businesses along Washington’s Highway 2 mountain corridor are hoping a burst of fresh snow could revive the ski season.

Forecasters are calling for several feet of snow in the Cascades this week, a sharp shift from earlier conditions that left many skiers and businesses discouraged.

Snowboarders ride the lift up a mountain at Stevens Pass. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

At Stevens Pass Snowboard Shop in Gold Bar, manager Roy said the late-season snowfall is welcome news.

"Definitely still go time," said Roy. "I mean the powder hounds want to eat so anytime it’s deep they come out."

Shops and ski areas across the region say snowfall totals directly affect their bottom line. Roy said a strong storm cycle could help extend operations at nearby ski resorts.

"It might make it so that we are able to stay open til closing instead of," said Roy. "I feel like we were a couple rainstorms away from potentially having the lifts shut down."

Skiers line up for a lift on Stevens Pass. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In a message shared online, management at Mt. Baker Ski Area urged skiers to keep an eye on the incoming storms.

"I just want to check in with my fellow froth goblins. Make sure everyone is paying attention to the storms that are developing this week," a resort manager said in a video posted online. "National Weather Service is saying this could be the snowiest week of the winter so far."

Restaurants prepare for crowds

In Glacier, near Mt. Baker Ski Area, restaurants are preparing for the possibility of a busy stretch if the forecast holds.

Brian Zemp, owner of Chair 9 Woodstone Pizza & Sports Bar, said the business has already started calling in extra staff.

"Because we’re expecting upwards of five feet of snow here in the Glacier area," explained Zemp.

He said there was already about a half-inch of snow on the ground as the storm cycle began.

By the numbers:

Still, the winter has been challenging for businesses in the area.

Zemp said traffic from Canada, typically a major source of visitors, has been lower this season, which he attributes to the ongoing tariff dispute between the U.S. and Canada.

Sales at Chair 9 were down roughly 40% last November, and March sales are currently down 18% compared with last year, he said.

Zemp said he is also hoping there won’t be a long gap between the closing of the ski area and the reopening of Artist Point, a scenic destination that draws visitors during warmer months.

Riders ready for "March radness"

Despite the slow start to winter, many riders say the long-awaited storm cycle could make up for lost time.

"March radness has returned!" said John Gorman, a snowboarder from Monroe. "It's going to be a good week. No rain and we’ve waited all winter for it."

Meanwhile, Vail Resorts, which operates Stevens Pass and Whistler Blackcomb, recently announced a discount aimed at younger skiers and riders. The resort conglomerate shared on social media anyone between the ages of 18 and 30 will receive a 20% discount on Epic Passes for next season. Online the news has not been well received by all. Many complain in the comment section that the motivation behind the deal is a lack of snow. Some argue Epic passes are still cost prohibitive for most people.

