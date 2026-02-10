US 2 Tumwater Canyon fully reopens after washout
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - U.S. Route 2 at Tumwater Canyon is now fully open after flooding and debris impacted the highway for nearly two months.
The backstory:
Back in December, one direction of the highway was washed out after an atmospheric river brought widespread flooding to the area.
U.S. 2 was fully closed for a short period before crews completed emergency repairs, eventually opening one direction with alternating traffic.
At one point, a 50-mile stretch of U.S. 2 was completely closed down.
The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractors have been working tirelessly to fully reopen the highway, and on Feb. 10, both directions were finally back open to traffic.
At 5:30 p.m., access from Skykomish to Leavenworth was restored for the first time since Dec. 11, 2025.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.