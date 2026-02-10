US 2 Tumwater Canyon fully reopens after washout

The Brief U.S. Route 2 through Tumwater Canyon has fully reopened after months of flooding-related closures and repairs. One direction of the highway was washed out in December during an atmospheric river, forcing long-term traffic restrictions. Both directions reopened Feb. 10, restoring full access between Skykomish and Leavenworth for the first time since Dec. 11, 2025.



U.S. Route 2 at Tumwater Canyon is now fully open after flooding and debris impacted the highway for nearly two months.

The backstory:

Back in December, one direction of the highway was washed out after an atmospheric river brought widespread flooding to the area.

U.S. 2 was fully closed for a short period before crews completed emergency repairs, eventually opening one direction with alternating traffic.

At one point, a 50-mile stretch of U.S. 2 was completely closed down.

The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractors have been working tirelessly to fully reopen the highway, and on Feb. 10, both directions were finally back open to traffic.

At 5:30 p.m., access from Skykomish to Leavenworth was restored for the first time since Dec. 11, 2025.

