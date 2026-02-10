How to watch Seattle Mariners Spring Training games for free in 2026

The Brief The Seattle Mariners will stream 16 Spring Training games for free on Mariners.TV in 2026. All 30 days of Spring Training games will also air on Seattle Sports (710 AM) and the Mariners Radio Network. Fans can sign in with an MLB account to watch free games ahead of the regular season.



Seattle Mariners fans will be able to watch 16 Spring Training games for free this season through Mariners.TV, according to a broadcast and streaming schedule released Tuesday.

The announcement comes as the team prepares for its first Spring Training under its new Mariners TV broadcast model launching in 2026.

Mariners.TV to stream 16 Spring Training games for free

The Mariners said 16 Cactus League games will be available at no cost on Mariners.TV. Of those, 11 games will be produced as Mariners Live Streams presented by Muckleshoot Casino Resort.

Mariners Live Streams will also be available on Mariners.com in addition to Mariners.TV. Fans can access the free games by signing in with their MLB account.

"Building on last year’s success of our Spring Training webcasts, we’re excited to give Mariners fans the opportunity to watch 16 games this spring," said Ben Mertens, Mariners Vice President of Creative and Content Services. "Through a combination of live streams and traditional telecasts, this is a great opportunity for fans to get familiar with the new Mariners.TV platform before Opening Day, when we’ll roll out the full production experience."

All Spring Training games available on radio

In addition to streaming options, all 30 days of Spring Training action will be broadcast on Seattle Sports (710 AM), participating members of the Mariners Radio Network and Mariners.com, the team said.

Mariners.TV regular season subscriptions and pricing

Fans can now sign up to stream regular season Mariners games at Mariners.TV.

Full season plans cost $99.99 per year and include all regular season Mariners games, excluding exclusive national broadcasts. Monthly subscriptions will become available beginning March 23.

Updated 2026 Spring Training schedule

The Mariners’ updated 2026 Spring Training schedule is available at Mariners.com/Spring.

Seattle opens its Spring Training slate against the San Diego Padres on Friday, Feb. 20, with a 12:10 p.m. PT first pitch as the home team at Peoria Stadium. The game will be called by Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. and streamed live on Mariners.TV and broadcast on Seattle Sports (710 AM).

The Mariners will conclude Spring Training against the Padres at Peoria Stadium with a 12:10 p.m. PT first pitch as the visiting team.

List of free Mariners.TV Spring Training games

The following games will be available for free on Mariners.TV:

Feb. 20 vs. San Diego (12:10 p.m. PT / 1:10 p.m. MT)

Feb. 21 vs. San Francisco (12:10 p.m. PT / 1:10 p.m. MT)

Feb. 24 vs. Chicago White Sox (12:10 p.m. PT / 1:10 p.m. MT)

Feb. 26 vs. Cleveland (12:10 p.m. PT / 1:10 p.m. MT)

Feb. 27 vs. Arizona (5:10 p.m. PT / 6:10 p.m. MT)

Feb. 28 at San Diego (12:10 p.m. PT / 1:10 p.m. MT)

March 1 vs. Texas (12:10 p.m. PT / 1:10 p.m. MT)

March 3 vs. Los Angeles Angels (12:10 p.m. PT / 1:10 p.m. MT)

March 4 at San Francisco (Giants feed) (6:05 p.m. PT / 7:05 p.m. MT)

March 5 vs. San Diego (12:10 p.m. PT / 1:10 p.m. MT)

March 7 vs. Chicago White Sox (12:10 p.m. PT / 1:10 p.m. MT)

March 17 vs. San Diego (1:10 p.m. PT)

March 18 vs. Milwaukee (1:10 p.m. PT)

March 20 vs. Milwaukee Prospects – Spring Breakout Game (MLB Network feed) (1:10 p.m. PT)

March 21 vs. Chicago Cubs (1:10 p.m. PT)

March 22 at Chicago White Sox (White Sox feed) (12:05 p.m. PT)

Opening Day and ticket information

Seattle will open the regular season on March 26 against the Cleveland Guardians with a 7:10 p.m. PT first pitch at T-Mobile Park. Opening Day tickets are available at Mariners.com/Tickets.

Mariners Spring Training tickets are on sale on the Mariners website.

MORE SPORTS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Super Bowl concerts: List of performers, including WA's Benson Boone, schedule of events

Who's the girl with green hair at the Seattle Seahawks game?

Official barber of the Seattle Seahawks packs his clippers for Super Bowl 2026'

Kenneth Walker III is firing on all cylinders ahead of possible last game with Seattle Seahawks

Mike Macdonald expects Nick Emmanwori to play for Seattle Seahawks despite low-ankle sprain

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.