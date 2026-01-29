How to watch Seattle Mariners games on TV in 2026

The Brief Mariners TV will air Seattle Mariners games on cable, satellite and streaming platforms beginning in the 2026 season. A new in-market streaming service, Mariners.TV, launches Feb. 10 and will offer games with no local blackouts. Major League Baseball will produce and distribute broadcasts, while the Mariners retain their broadcast team.



Seattle Mariners fans will be able to watch games on cable, satellite and streaming platforms beginning with the 2026 season, the team announced Thursday.

The new broadcast setup, branded as Mariners TV, will make Mariners games available across traditional television providers as well as a new in-market streaming service, with no local blackouts. Signups for the streaming option will open Feb. 10.

"We’re excited Mariners fans will be able to watch our games on all the platforms they’re used to seeing them on," Mariners Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications Gregg Greene said. "With a continued presence on cable and satellite providers, plus streaming options covering fans in the Pacific Northwest, Mariners Baseball will be as accessible as ever."

How to watch Mariners games on TV in 2026

Mariners TV will continue to be carried by traditional cable and satellite providers, similar to how fans have watched games in recent seasons.

Specific providers and channel information have not yet been announced. The team said those details will be released closer to Opening Day.

Mariners TV replaces ROOT Sports as the local television home for Mariners games beginning in 2026. Major League Baseball will handle production and negotiate carriage agreements with cable and satellite providers, while the Mariners will continue to hire and oversee broadcasters and producers.

Mariners.TV streaming service launches Feb. 10

Fans living in the Mariners’ home television territory will be able to stream games through a new in-market service called Mariners.TV.

The service will allow fans in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Alaska, Montana and Hawaii to stream Mariners games with no local blackouts, though national exclusivity rules will still apply.

How much does Mariners.TV cost?

Subscriptions will be available beginning Feb. 10 at Mariners.com/Stream. Pricing is set at $99.99 for the season or $19.99 per month.

Fans outside the Pacific Northwest will continue to have access to Mariners games through MLB.TV.

Who needs a Mariners.TV subscription?

Mariners fans who live within the team’s home television territory will need a Mariners.TV subscription to stream games. A standard MLB.TV package will not include Mariners games for in-market viewers.

Fans who live outside the Mariners’ home market can continue to watch games with a standard MLB.TV subscription.

Subscribers who are traveling outside the home territory will still be able to watch Mariners games, subject to the opposing team’s local blackout rules.

Device access and TV authentication

Mariners.TV will be available through the MLB App on a variety of devices.

Fans who watch Mariners games through a participating cable, satellite or internet TV provider will be able to authenticate their access through the MLB App using their pay-TV credentials by Opening Day, according to the team.

Mariners TV broadcast team announced

The Mariners also confirmed the on-air lineup for Mariners TV.

Aaron Goldsmith will return as the lead play-by-play voice. He will be joined by Angie Mentink, Ryan Rowland-Smith, Jay Buhner, Dave Valle and Brad Adam, who will host pregame and postgame coverage.

Rick Rizzs will return in 2026 for a final season before retiring after 40 years with the team.

