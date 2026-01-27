Rick Rizzs, longtime Mariners radio voice, to retire after 2026 season

The Brief Rick Rizzs announced the 2026 season will be his final year as the Seattle Mariners’ primary radio broadcaster, ending a 51-year career in professional baseball broadcasting. Rizzs has spent 40 seasons with the Mariners and is the longest-tenured broadcaster in franchise history, first joining the team in 1983. The Mariners plan to celebrate Rizzs throughout the 2026 season as he concludes his broadcasting career.



Rick Rizzs, the longtime radio voice of the Seattle Mariners, announced Tuesday that the 2026 season will be his last as the team’s primary broadcaster.

A 51-year broadcasting career

Rizzs has spent 40 seasons calling Mariners games and 51 seasons overall in professional baseball broadcasting.

"I’ve been blessed to live my dream as a baseball play-by-play announcer for the past 51-seasons, including 43 amazing seasons calling Major League baseball, 40 with the Seattle Mariners, three with the Detroit Tigers and eight in the minor leagues," Rizzs said. "I can honestly say I’ve loved every minute, from my 25 years with the great Dave Niehaus and my friend, producer-engineer Kevin Cremin to my current partners, Gary Hill and Aaron Goldsmith."

Rizzs said calling Mariners games has been the highlight of his career.

"Calling Mariners games has been the highlight of my life and having the chance to connect with managers, coaches, players, clubhouse personnel, my colleagues in the booth, those in the front office, but especially the great fans here in the Pacific Northwest has made it unbelievably special," he said.

"I can’t thank them enough for the love and support they’ve given me all these years, but the reality is that the time has come for me to step back and spend more time at home with my grandkids."

Seattle Mariners broadcaster Rick Rizzs throws out the first pitch prior to game five of the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on October 17, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Final season plans

Rizzs said he plans to broadcast all home games during the 2026 season, along with a reduced number of road games.

"So, with the support of those who have given me the opportunity to broadcast Mariners baseball all these years, I’m ready to let everyone know that the 2026 season will be my final year in the Mariners broadcast booth. I plan to broadcast the home games every day paired with a reduced schedule of road games. But, believe me, I’ll be on hand to be at every Postseason game all the way to the World Series!"

A fixture in Mariners history

Rizzs, who turned 72 on Nov. 17, was hired by the Mariners in 1983 to work alongside Hall of Fame broadcaster Dave Niehaus. After nine seasons in Seattle, he spent three years as the lead radio voice of the Detroit Tigers before returning to the Mariners for the 1995 season.

He has remained with the team ever since and is the longest-tenured broadcaster in franchise history, surpassing Niehaus’ 34 seasons.

"As we embark on our 50th season in 2026, the amazing Rick Rizzs will begin his 41st behind the mic calling our games. Truly some Happy Totals," Mariners Chairman and Managing Partner John Stanton said. "Rick has become the Voice of the Mariners, and his iconic calls, energy and love for our team and this community shine through every call he makes, and every interaction he has with a player, fan, or listener."

The Mariners plan to celebrate Rizzs throughout the 2026 season as the franchise marks its 50th year.

Community work off the field

Outside of baseball, Rizzs is co-founder of the nonprofit Toys for Kids charity, which has provided new toys to more than 360,000 children in the Pacific Northwest and awarded college scholarships over the past decade.

A native of Chicago, Rizzs is a graduate of Southern Illinois University and began his broadcasting career in the minor leagues before joining the Mariners in 1983.

