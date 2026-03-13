'Seattle News Weekly': Millionaires tax, Skykomish arrest, DOL tort claim

The Brief On this week's episode of the Seattle News Weekly podcast, FOX 13's David Rose talks with reporter Lauren Donovan and Executive Producer Beth Roberts about the top stories in Seattle and across the state this week. The trio dives into the fallout from WA state lawmakers passing the 'millionaire's tax' and the lengthy 24-hour filibuster. Additionally, they talk about a shocking arrest out of Skykomish involving a teacher and an alleged rape of a student. Finally, they wrap the podcast up with a discussion on a tort claim filed against the Washington Department of Licensing (DOL) that alleges a security flaw allowed criminals to create IDs in other people's names.



The legislative session ended this week, while arrests and tort claims were brought to light in the news sphere.

On this episode of the "Seattle News Weekly" podcast, FOX 13 Seattle Anchor David Rose sits down with Reporter Lauren Donovan and Executive Producer Beth Roberts to discuss the week's biggest stories in Seattle.

The podcast opens with a discussion on the 9.9% tax on income over $1 million for individuals and couples. Lauren shares a report from the state Capitol on a record-breaking 24-hour filibuster by Republicans.

Republicans, knowing they lacked the votes to stop the bill, proposed 60 of the 80 total amendments and forced oral roll calls to stall the process and lay the groundwork for future constitutional challenges.

"And then they proposed there were 80 amendments total to this thing. Democrats proposed. 20 Republicans proposed, 60. So it took like 30 minutes to address every single one of these amendments. And their goal was to make this the longest, I would say, like fight, right? Against a piece of legislation in state Capitol history. And it very much was," Lauren said.

The hosts discuss high-profile departures from the state, such as the former Starbucks CEO, debating whether it’s due to this tax or Washington’s 35% estate tax. The bill is expected to be signed by Governor Ferguson, with funds allocated for school lunches and tax credits for families.

"Lawmakers were literally falling asleep after 24 hours of debate... people have six packs of Diet Coke, Starbucks cups... trying to stay awake." — Lauren Donovan, describing the exhaustion during the record-breaking tax filibuster.

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The conversation shifts to the arrest of a teacher in the tiny Skykomish school district (approx. 57 students), charged with horrific child sex crimes. The abuse allegedly spanned years, often occurring on school grounds.

Beth highlights a disturbing detail: school officials reportedly suspected issues and assigned an autistic student to "monitor" the teacher and victim, a move parents view as gross negligence.

The school was closed following the arrest, and parents at a school board meeting called for the immediate removal of the superintendent.

"I don't know if there is a solution. I know that my kids are probably not coming back though. The school can't get it together… I can't leave my kid at a school I don't trust." — A Skykomish parent, expressing the total breakdown of community trust following the teacher's arrest.

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The final segment covers a legal claim filed against the Washington Department of Licensing (DOL). Lawyers allege that the "License Express" system had a security flaw from 2018 to 2025 where criminals allegedly created IDs in other people's names and had them mailed to fraudulent addresses.

A victim describes how her identity and voter information were repeatedly changed without her knowledge. She no longer lives in the state.

"Well, DOL says it's not true, but the lawyers have a whole bunch of cases involved in the tort claim. We're not talking about 1 or 2 licenses getting delivered. We're talking hundreds at times of licenses getting delivered to one email address…" David and Beth explain.

The hosts conclude the episode by encouraging listeners to check their License Express accounts for accuracy.

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Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible, or YouTube.

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