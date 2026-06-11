Crews respond to large commercial building fire in Seattle

The Brief There is a large commercial building fire in Seattle. Crews responded to a report of a fire near 800 of Northwest 42nd Street.



Seattle fire crews are responding to a large commercial building fire in the Ballard neighborhood.

What we know:

Crews responded to a report of a fire at about 5:15 p.m. at a warehouse near 800 of Northwest 42nd Street.

Firefighters are evacuating the building, transitioning to a defensive strategy by putting water on the fire at a safe distance away from the building, the Seattle Fire Department said.

People are advised to stay away from the area and anyone who lives or works nearby should close their windows and doors to avoid smoke.

The cause is unknown and under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, and will be updated once more information becomes available.

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