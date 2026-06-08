SWEET REVENGE opens up about the 8-year journey behind their rising success

Brought together by a global audition for entertainment company, LDH Japan, Asami, Larissa, and Agnes form the global girl group, SWEET REVENGE.

The trio debuted officially in 2024, but their journey started much earlier.

"It’s been a whole ride because we actually started in 2018. Larissa and I are from the Netherlands and this audition was held by LDH Japan in eight cities around the world where they were looking for a new global group," Agnes tells FOX 13 Seattle.

Larissa adds, "I actually didn’t have any experience. I was still in high school, and I saw the audition on TV on a late night show..and it was like my secret dream to become an artist, so I was sitting next to my mom, and my mom was like, ‘don't you want to do this audition?’"

Agnes and Larissa made the cut at the audition in the Netherlands, while Asami was home in Japan with a head start in training.

What they're saying:

"I always loved to sing and loved music when I was a kid. I also grew up in an international school, so I listened to a lot of English music as well, so my mom also knew that I liked music, so she said, ‘why don't you just audition for this company,’ so I started training when I was 14...and I trained a lot in dancing, six days a week, and then vocal class," Asami says.

The three joined a group of other trainees in both the Netherlands to jumpstart their work towards a possible debut, but two years later, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the members apart, leading them to practice over Zoom.

"Then we went to L.A. to train there for a few months, and eventually we were able to come back to Japan after the borders opened. We started training here for 3 to 4 more years, which was really, really intense, but I think that's where our skills also grew a lot," says Agnes.

During their training together in Japan, their love of groups like TLC and Destiny’s Child inspired what would become their style at debut in 2024 with their song, "Might Just."

SWEET REVENGE「Might Just」Official Music Video

After six long years of training and uncertainty, the release of "Might Just" made their dreams a reality.

"It was emotional. We cried when we saw it on Spotify and we just hugged and it was such a special moment," the members say.

In the two years since their debut, the group has released tracks that cater to both the Japanese fanbase, as well as the global fanbase, but they say that finding their lane as a global group has been a work in progress.

"I think we also had to learn to become more creative in the past eight years because..J-pop, and K-pop criteria can be very produced, or they have a creative director or they have a specific choreographer…but we don't really have that, so I think we had to grow into making our own style and how we want to be individually, but also when we come together, how we want to look," explains Asami.

Their passion for their music has also meant a hands-on approach to social media, with the members running the official SWEET REVENGE accounts to spread their name to new global fans.

In January, the members released their latest song, "MINE," a song that would aid in their global reach with fans, gaining traction on TikTok and Instagram.

SWEET REVENGE「MINE」Official Music Video

The group started posting their story of starting in 2018 and the journey that led them to today.

Larissa adds that they’ve been finding the people who want to support their journey online through their story, and the release of "Mine" has even had people posting their own choreography to the song as well.

"We did an Instagram recently and we had so many different countries join which means our music does cross all these borders and reach so many different ethnicities, and that’s our dream, so we're very grateful," they say.

The members say people will love their songs because they’re not only fun, but also timeless; songs that grow alongside them, even if it is a song they first received five years ago, they are songs they still love.

The group recently announced the name for their fans, their "Alibis," and they’ll get to see some of them up close at their first fan event in Japan on June 19.

"We're organizing it ourselves, so we're very excited. We're going to have some guests and some amazing people preparing some merch," Larissa says.

As the members continue to spread their name to global fans, they had a message to those just getting to know them.

"We really want to make sure that you get to know us through our music, through our social media, and that you feel like you can be our friends..I think we're all in this together, and we can do this because of our fans, so I feel like we want to keep it as personal as possible," Agnes says.

Asami adds, "We’re here for the long run. We don’t want to be known just for a single. We are here to deliver and give the world what we love."

With Larissa saying, "We want to stay close and true to who we are."

The members say they are excited for the future and tease that they have unreleased work they are looking forward to releasing.

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