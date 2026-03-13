I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass closed in both directions due to heavy snow, spinouts

The Brief The FOX 13 Weather Team issued a Weather Alert Da y for Friday as snow continues falling across lowlands and mountain passes in western Washington. At 8:15 a.m., both directions of I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass are closed, according to WSDOT's website.



The FOX 13 Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday morning as snow continues to fall in the lowlands and mountain passes across western Washington.

(WSDOT)

Current conditions on I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass in WA

What they're saying:

According to WSDOT, both eastbound and westbound traffic on I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass are closed due to heavy snow, collisions and spinouts. At around 7 a.m., crews announced westbound traffic was closed at Easton due to crashes. At around 8:15 a.m., WSDOT updated its website saying eastbound traffic was closed.

It is currently "snowing hard" with compact snow and ice on the roadway.

I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass webcams

Webcam screenshots taken at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2026. (WSDOT)

While some I-90 traffic cameras are working on WSDOT’s website, the majority are currently offline.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on current pass conditions.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

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