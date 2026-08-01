Seattle weather: Cold front brings rain, high fire danger

The Brief A cold front will bring cooler temperatures, showers and a chance of thunderstorms to western Washington on Saturday. Strong winds and Red Flag Warnings will increase wildfire danger across parts of central and eastern Washington, with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Rain tapers off Sunday before warmer, sunnier weather returns early next week, with highs climbing back into the 80s.



The clouds are moving into western Washington, along with a cold front that will bring cooler temperatures, rain, breezy conditions and the possibility of thunderstorms Saturday.

What's next:

The rain will make its way further inland and the Seattle area could see showers or sprinkles early in the day, possibly around 10 a.m. The possibility for showers will continue in parts of the Central and North Sound through Saturday evening, and those showers could continue into early Sunday.

Wind Advisory

Winds will be a problem Saturday in central and eastern Washington. Breezy conditions are expected early with wind gusts picking up as the day goes on. The Ellensburg area could see gusts of up to 55 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for a large area.

Red Flag Warnings

Red Flag Warnings will be in effect Saturday for parts of Central and Eastern Washington due to continued heat, low humidity and windy conditions.

The Red Flag warning will be in effect until 11 p.m. for the Methow Valley and the foothills of the Central Washington Cascades, and until 8 p.m. for the East Washington Central Cascades, East Portion of North Cascades National Park/Lake Chelan National Recreation Area and East Washington North Cascades.

Looking Ahead:

After the rain moves through Saturday, some clouds linger into Sunday with sunny skies returning Monday. Temperatures will warm up back into the 80s by midweek.

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