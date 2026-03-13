Expand / Collapse search

School closures: Tracking closings, delays in western WA for Friday, Mar. 13

Published  March 13, 2026 5:54am PDT
    • Several western Washington school districts are delayed on Friday, March 13, following a wintry mix of snow and rain across the region.
    • The FOX 13 Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day as early morning flurries are expected to transition into rain and melt quickly throughout the day.

SEATTLE - Some western Washington school districts are delayed on Friday, Mar. 13 because of winter weather. Check the status of your district.

A few locations in the North Sound reported a wintry mix Thursday night and several neighborhoods throughout western Washington woke up to snow flurries on Friday morning. 

The FOX 13 Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday morning. A dusting of light snow is expected to melt quickly and transition into rain, especially south of the region.

WEATHER: Seattle and western Washington forecast

Latest school closings and delays in Washington:

*To search listings below, press CTRL + F and type a keyword. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates.

