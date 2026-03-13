School closures: Tracking closings, delays in western WA for Friday, Mar. 13
SEATTLE - Some western Washington school districts are delayed on Friday, Mar. 13 because of winter weather. Check the status of your district.
A few locations in the North Sound reported a wintry mix Thursday night and several neighborhoods throughout western Washington woke up to snow flurries on Friday morning.
The FOX 13 Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday morning. A dusting of light snow is expected to melt quickly and transition into rain, especially south of the region.
WEATHER: Seattle and western Washington forecast
Latest school closings and delays in Washington:
*To search listings below, press CTRL + F and type a keyword. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates.
