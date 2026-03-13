School closures: Tracking closings, delays in western WA for Friday, Mar. 13

The Brief Several western Washington school districts are delayed on Friday, March 13, following a wintry mix of snow and rain across the region. The FOX 13 Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day as early morning flurries are expected to transition into rain and melt quickly throughout the day.



Some western Washington school districts are delayed on Friday, Mar. 13 because of winter weather. Check the status of your district.

A few locations in the North Sound reported a wintry mix Thursday night and several neighborhoods throughout western Washington woke up to snow flurries on Friday morning.

The FOX 13 Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday morning. A dusting of light snow is expected to melt quickly and transition into rain, especially south of the region.

Latest school closings and delays in Washington:

