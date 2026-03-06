Seattle weather: Showers and mild temperatures Friday

The Brief Rain returns Friday as a warm front moves into western Washington, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Snow levels will rise to about 5,000 feet Friday, limiting mountain snow before cooler air arrives this weekend. A cold front Sunday will bring heavier rain and gusty winds, with snow levels dropping back to the passes and possible lowland rain-snow mix next week.



What's next:

Highs on Friday will be mild, around the seasonal average reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. Cloudy skies and steady rain at times are expected to end the week.

Snow levels will rise Friday to around 5000', so no major mountain snow. A cold front will sweep in Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures and the snow levels back to the passes by the evening and into next week. Snow levels next week will remain below the passes, which could also mean a few snowflakes mixed down the lower elevations.

Showers will continue this weekend, but they will be more scattered at times. We will see only a few showers around Saturday, mostly the coast and Cascades. A cold front moves through late Saturday into Sunday, bringing a round of heavier rain and gusty winds. Highs will cool next week, bribing back the chance of rain and snow mix for the morning hours.

