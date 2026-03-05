Seattle weather: Showers this week, followed by a cooldown

The Brief Western Washington will see increasing rain Friday and Saturday, with steadier light showers on Sunday as snow levels rise to higher mountain passes. Residents will "spring forward" this Sunday morning for Daylight Saving Time, marking the return of 7:00 p.m. sunsets. A midweek cooldown will drop overnight temperatures into the 30s, creating the potential for a brief, non-accumulating rain-snow mix in the lowlands Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.



For today, we forecast mostly cloudy skies with fewer showers across the region. Highs were expected to top out in the low 50s. Earlier this morning, we were watching for some light mountain snow, mainly at the higher elevations, with minimal impact for most travelers.

Overnight, temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s under mostly cloudy skies as rain increases late.

Mostly cloudy weather and lows in the 40s are predicted in Seattle overnight. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Scattered rain and rising snow levels

By Friday morning, we’re expecting scattered rain to develop and continue through the day. Snow levels will jump Friday into the weekend, limiting mountain snow to the higher passes.

Saturday brings occasional light showers, while Sunday carries a better chance for damp pockets and steadier light rain at times.

Seattle weather also includes rising snow levels and milder overnight lows in the 40s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Don’t forget — we spring forward on Sunday morning, losing an hour of sleep. The payoff? 7:00 p.m. sunsets return starting Sunday evening.

A cooldown arrives Monday, though we’ll see increasing sunshine. Very light, stray showers may linger into Tuesday.

Seattle weather trends wetter at times Friday and Sunday, but no major systems are lining up. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Overnight temperatures next work week plunge into the 30s. If we get the combination of colder air and lingering moisture, an isolated and brief rain-snow mix is possible in the lowlands Tuesday and Wednesday mornings — but accumulations look unlikely.

Meanwhile, the mountains are looking more promising for accumulating snow from the middle to the end of next work week.

Seattle weather also brings back 7 p.m. sunsets Sunday as scattered showers and chilly mornings linger. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

