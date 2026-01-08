Seattle Mariners avoid salary arbitration with six players

article

The Seattle Mariners reached agreements with six players to avoid salary arbitration hearings ahead of Thursday's deadline.

Right-handed starters Logan Gilbert and George Kirby, relief pitchers Gabe Speier and Matt Brash, and outfielders Luke Raley and Randy Arozarena.

Starting pitcher Bryce Miller was the only arbitration-eligible player not to reach an agreement with the team ahead of the deadline. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Miller has submitted a $2.625 million amount with the Mariners countering at $2.25 million.

The two sides can continue to negotiate in advance of the arbitration hearing during spring training.

Arozarena and Gilbert were the only players to sign for over $10 million. According to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, Arozarena will earn $15.65 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility, with Gilbert earning $10.927 million with one more year of arbitration remaining.

Kirby ($6.55 million), Raley ($2.05 million) and Brash ($1.55 million) each have two more years of arbitration eligibility, while Speier ($2.125 million) has one remaining year.

The Mariners had nine players under contract for the 2026 season:

Catcher Cal Raleigh (signed through 2030 with vesting option for 2031)

Center fielder Julio Rodríguez (signed through 2029 with options through 2039)

First baseman Josh Naylor (signed through 2030)

Starting pitcher Luis Castillo (signed through 2027 with a vesting option for 2028)

Shortstop J.P. Crawford (signed through 2026)

Closer Andrés Muñoz (signed through 2026 with options through 2028)

Infielder/outfielder Rob Refsnyder (signed through 2026)

Outfielder Victor Robles (signed through 2026 with a club option for 2027)

Catcher Andrew Knizner (signed through 2026)

Additionally, 24 more players that have yet to reach salary arbitration are under contract for the 2026 season.

