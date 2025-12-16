Seattle Mariners sign catcher Andrew Knizner to one-year deal

article

The Brief The Mariners signed catcher Andrew Knizner to a one-year contract on Tuesday. Knizner, 30, has played parts of seven seasons with the Cardinals, Rangers and Giants. Knizner has a .211 career batting average with 33 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 90 RBI with four stolen bases, 70 walks and 214 strikeouts.



The Seattle Mariners have signed catcher Andrew Knizner to a one-year contract to serve as the likely backup to All-Star Cal Raleigh.

The deal is reportedly worth $1 million, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

Knizner, 30, has played parts of seven seasons in MLB with the St. Louis Cardinals (2019-23), Texas Rangers (2024) and San Francisco Giants (2025). He's appeared in 323 career games, with the vast majority coming with St. Louis from 2021-23, posting a .211 career batting average with 33 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 90 RBI with four stolen bases, 70 walks and 214 strikeouts.

In 33 games with the Giants last year, Knizner hit .221 with a double, triple, and a home run with five RBI, seven walks and 10 strikeouts.

With Mitch Garver a free agent and Harry Ford traded to the Washington Nationals, Knizner becomes the most likely option to be Raleigh's backup this season. He's sparingly played first base as well and could be a reserve option there at times.

Raleigh should continue to be heavily leaned on behind the plate, but Garver appeared in 87 games for Seattle last season as the No. 2 catcher and part-time designated hitter.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Mariners acquire reliever Jose Ferrer in off-season trade

Seattle Mariners finalize coaching staff for 2026 season

Seattle Mariners to retire Randy Johnson's No. 51 in May

Seattle Mariners to celebrate 50 seasons in 2026 with yearlong events, fan tributes

MLB announces new TV deal, ways to watch Mariners

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.