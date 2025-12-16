Seattle Mariners sign catcher Andrew Knizner to one-year deal
The Seattle Mariners have signed catcher Andrew Knizner to a one-year contract to serve as the likely backup to All-Star Cal Raleigh.
The deal is reportedly worth $1 million, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.
Knizner, 30, has played parts of seven seasons in MLB with the St. Louis Cardinals (2019-23), Texas Rangers (2024) and San Francisco Giants (2025). He's appeared in 323 career games, with the vast majority coming with St. Louis from 2021-23, posting a .211 career batting average with 33 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 90 RBI with four stolen bases, 70 walks and 214 strikeouts.
In 33 games with the Giants last year, Knizner hit .221 with a double, triple, and a home run with five RBI, seven walks and 10 strikeouts.
With Mitch Garver a free agent and Harry Ford traded to the Washington Nationals, Knizner becomes the most likely option to be Raleigh's backup this season. He's sparingly played first base as well and could be a reserve option there at times.
Raleigh should continue to be heavily leaned on behind the plate, but Garver appeared in 87 games for Seattle last season as the No. 2 catcher and part-time designated hitter.
The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.
MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Seattle Mariners acquire reliever Jose Ferrer in off-season trade
Seattle Mariners finalize coaching staff for 2026 season
Seattle Mariners to retire Randy Johnson's No. 51 in May
Seattle Mariners to celebrate 50 seasons in 2026 with yearlong events, fan tributes
MLB announces new TV deal, ways to watch Mariners
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.