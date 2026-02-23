The Brief A 41-year-old man is being held on $2 million bail in connection with a fatal shooting in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Police say the suspect fired multiple rounds during an altercation, killing 38-year-old Solomon Xavier Thompson. Prosecutors found probable cause for second-degree murder; a formal charging decision is still pending.



A 41-year-old man is being held on $2 million bail in connection with a fatal shooting Friday night in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The backstory:

Police responded around 10:20 p.m. to East Pine Street and Belmont Avenue and found 38-year-old Solomon Xavier Thompson with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police on scene of a deadly shooting in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood on Feb. 20, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

According to court documents, several witnesses reported seeing Thompson and another man in a heated argument. At one point, the suspect was holding what appeared to be a box cutter, and both exchanged punches.

As Thompson attempted a punch, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired once or twice, and then fired multiple rounds after the victim fell to the ground, court documents state.

Officers recovered a 9mm Glock handgun and a knife from the suspect, who was arrested at the scene. Thompson did not appear to have any weapons on him.

What's next:

Prosecutors found probable cause to charge the 41-year-old suspect with second-degree murder, and he is currently being held in King County Jail on $2 million bail.

The suspect is expected to be formally charged in the coming days.

MORE NEWS ON FOX 13 SEATTLE

High profile bills in Olympia die with just weeks to go

Democrat policy researchers develop plan to cap grocery prices

Man charged in arson, assault at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center

Who could buy the Seattle Seahawks as franchise could sell for $8B

Inside Mike Macdonald’s decision to trust Brian Fleury as new Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.