Man arrested for deadly Capitol Hill shooting in Seattle

One man is dead and another was taken into police custody last night following a shooting in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Timeline:

On Friday night, around 10:20 p.m., police report a shooting happened in the area of East Pine Street and Belmont Avenue.

First responders found a man with gunshot wounds to his chest and neck. Seattle Fire Department personnel rendered life-saving medical aid, however the efforts were not enough to save the victim.

Scene of shooting on Capitol Hill around East Pine Street and Belmont Avenue on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.

A 42-year-old man stayed at the scene where the male victim died. He was taken into police custody. Early reports indicate the two were in an altercation leading up to the Feb. 20 shooting.

The suspect has since been booked into the King County Jail.

What's next:

Investigators with the Homicide Unit continue to look into the circumstances of the incident.

