Seattle Weather: Morning mix of rain and snow Tuesday

Tuesday morning will see a mix of rain and snow showers, especially in the south sound and southwest interior. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through noon Tuesday for 1–3" of snow for the Olympic Peninsula and the Hood Canal area.

Highs Tuesday will be below average, reaching the mid to low 40s. Showers will be mixed in the morning for parts of the area, but more rain showers are likely in the afternoon with sunbreaks.

A cool upper level trough will remain offshore this week, keeping temperatures cooler with several systems moving through the Puget Sound. A mix of rain and snow showers are expected each night and early mornings, but no major snow is expected.

The Source: Information in this story came from various weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle's weather team.

