Seattle Weather: Pockets of lowland wintry mix possible on Monday

An incoming disturbance along with chilly air at the surface will bring a possibility for pockets of wintry mix at times in the lowlands on Monday. Mountain snow with accumulations between 3-6" will be possible with more possible throughout the week.

Mountain snow and lowland wintry mix is possible around the region on Monday.

Snow levels will remain low this week for a few days, even as low as 200–500'. While some will see "chunky rain" at times, little to no accumulation is expected around Puget Sound. Folks around Hoquiam, Lake Crescent and Hood Canal have a slightly better chance of seeing a light amount around 1".

Lowering snow levels around our region with the possibility of wintry mix almost every morning.

Monday afternoon will remain cool with highs struggling to make it out of the low 40s. With snow forecast for the mountain passes and just east of the Cascades, be sure to keep an eye on road conditions.

A cool day with afternoon highs below normal around the region.

The week ahead will be unsettled with times of cold rain and a wintry mix. Temperatures will moderate by next weekend with highs near 50 with rain showers.

Freezing mornings ahead this week with chances of spotty wintry mix possible.

The Source: Information in this story came from various weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle's weather team.

