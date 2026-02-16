2 WA hikers rescued from Mt. Ellinor, airlifted to hospital by US Coast Guard

Two hikers have been successfully rescued from a mountainside after being injured over the weekend up on Mount Ellinor in Washington State's Olympic Penninsula.

Tumwater Fire assisted the United States Coast Guard with the rescue operations. The hikers, a 51-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy, were airlifted from the mountain to a hospital in Olympia.

Timeline:

The woman reported sustaining internal bleeding and injuries on the mountain. The teenage boy injured his knee while attempting to assist the injured woman on the mountain. First responders initially were dispatched to the scene around 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 15.

First, the King County Sheriff's Office attempted to rescue the pair with their Guardian One aircraft. However, the weather conditions did not allow for a successful operation. Next, the Mason County Special Operations Team led the rescue mission.

Those teams were able to make it to the patients. By around 9 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard was able to airlift both patients to safety.

U.S. Coast Guard helicopter assists in Mt. Ellinor hiker rescue

"We're grateful for the strong teamwork that helps keep our community safe," the Tumwater Fire Department said in a statement following the rescues on Sunday.

