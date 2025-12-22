Seattle Mariners sign outfielder Rob Refsnyder to 1-year contract

The Brief The Seattle Mariners signed veteran outfielder Rob Refsnyder to a one-year contract, adding a right-handed bat to the lineup. Refsnyder, 34, hit .269 with nine home runs for the Red Sox last season and has been especially effective against left-handed pitching. He is expected to see time at designated hitter and in the corner outfield as the Mariners add depth and lineup balance.



The Seattle Mariners signed outfielder Rob Refsynder to a one-year contract Monday, adding an experienced right-handed hitter to their roster.

Refsynder, who turns 35 in March, spent the past four seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He batted .269 with nine home runs, 30 RBIs and an .838 OPS in 70 games and 209 plate appearances this year.

FILE Boston Red Sox Rob Refsnyder is congratulated after hitting a home run against the Athletics in the second inning of a baseball game, Sept. 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

With the Mariners, he figures to get playing time at designated hitter against left-handed pitching. He could also provide an option in the corner outfield spots and perhaps spell Josh Naylor at first base.

"Rob has been one of the most productive hitters against left-handed pitching over the last four seasons and provides balance and impact offensively to our lineup," Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said in a news release announcing the deal.

Refsnyder has batted over .300 against left-handers for five straight seasons. He is a .255 career hitter overall with 33 homers and a .730 OPS in 10 major league seasons with the Yankees, Blue Jays, Rays, Rangers, Twins and Red Sox.

Refsnyder, born in South Korea, was the Most Outstanding Player at the 2012 College World Series as he helped Arizona win the NCAA championship.

